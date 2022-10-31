ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

NKy Grad Among those Killed in Seoul Stampede

 4 days ago
( Fort Mitchell, Kentucky ) - A Northern Kentucky high school is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in the stampede in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday night.

In a statement, Beechwood Independent Schools says the district is heartbroken to learn about the loss of Anne Gieske. The 20-year-old grew up in Ft Michell and graduated from Beechwood High School just last year. She went on to attend the University of Kentucky, and she'd been studying abroad in South Korea. The district says she was a student, friend, mentor, drum major in the band, and a beloved member of the Ft Mitchell community. Counselling is available for students and plans are being made to honor Anne's memory in the coming days.

Mayor Jude Hehman and city council is sending "heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Gieske and Klein families who both have very deep roots in our Fort Mitchell Community." A statement from Dan and Madonna Gieske says "we are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all." The family, which includes Anne's uncle, Ohio Rep Brad Wenstrup, is asking for prayers and privacy at this time.

