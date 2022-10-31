Supreme Court to Rule on Affirmative Action in College Admissions
The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could determine the future of affirmative action in college admissions.
Two cases will be argued today involving race-conscious admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
The Court has upheld similar cases in the past, but the current 6-3 conservative majority could mean a different result this time around.
Handel breaks down the cases and what the potential rulings may be...listen below!
Comments / 0