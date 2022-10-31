ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Crowds, colour and Covid rules as Hong Kong Rugby Sevens returns

Fans of the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens shrugged off a three-year pandemic absence as the weekend sporting spectacle kicked off with drinking, fancy dress -- and Covid rules. Among the spectators in fancy dress -- a staple feature of the Sevens -- were Mario & Luigi impersonators, a man in a red gorilla suit and two people in ketchup-bottle costumes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy