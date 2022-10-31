Read full article on original website
C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air show
SHENZHEN, China, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The C919 narrowbody jet will join the opening flight display in China's biggest air show in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday, according to a schedule posted by the organisers, in what will be its first public flight or display.
Crowds, colour and Covid rules as Hong Kong Rugby Sevens returns
Fans of the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens shrugged off a three-year pandemic absence as the weekend sporting spectacle kicked off with drinking, fancy dress -- and Covid rules. Among the spectators in fancy dress -- a staple feature of the Sevens -- were Mario & Luigi impersonators, a man in a red gorilla suit and two people in ketchup-bottle costumes.
U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap
SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills.
