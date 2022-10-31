ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Musk blames ‘activist groups’ for major advertisers pausing spending on Twitter

Musk bemoaned the activist efforts, claiming that “nothing has changed with content moderation” on Twitter. But recent developments tell a different story. Sarah Personette, Twitter’s chief customer officer, who managed the company’s relationships with advertisers, resigned from the company late last Friday. According to Bloomberg, Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools, prompting workers to cite concerns about misinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. (Musk later agreed to restore access to the tools.) And as a part of the layoffs today, Twitter eliminated its curation team, which was responsible for providing factual context — and corrections, if necessary — to trending terms and conversations on the platform.
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
TechCrunch

Here’s what happened at Elon Musk’s meeting with civil rights leaders

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on [the] platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk wrote in a tweet about the meeting. He did not elaborate on which users would qualify to be reinstated.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk just axed key Twitter teams like human rights, accessibility, AI ethics and curation

The same day that Musk complained about supposed activists impacting Twitter’s ad revenue, he cut some departments outright — actions that are sure to make advertisers all the more skittish about Musk’s ability to steer a ship with a skeleton crew. As he’s only owned the company for a single week, it’s impossible to imagine that such sweeping layoffs won’t lead to dysfunction at Twitter, from the content moderation policies sure to prove crucial for Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections to product teams keeping the platform humming.
TechCrunch

Twitter’s mass layoffs have begun

According to an internal memo sent to Twitter employees, the new management under Elon Musk will begin conducting layoffs Friday morning. These layoffs have been rumored since before Musk’s takeover, with the most recent report estimating that half of the 7,500 employees will lose their jobs. On Thursday evening,...
TechCrunch

Netflix’s ad-supported plan is finally here

The streamer will now directly compete with other major streaming services that offer ad-supported options, including Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock, among others. What is the price tag of Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan?. Subscribers in the U.S. can pay $6.99 per month for Netflix’s ad-supported plan. Basic...
TechCrunch

YouTube will soon roll out a ‘Go Live Together’ co-streaming feature to select creators

Creators can schedule a livestream with a guest from their computer and then go live from a mobile phone. Or, they can go live immediately from their mobile phone. Although you can rotate guests on your livestream, you can only have one guest appear at a time. Once you invite a guest, your stream feed will show above your guest’s.
TechCrunch

Patreon adds a long-awaited native video feature

“We’re just so excited to see what creators do with this,” Patreon CPO Julian Gutman told TechCrunch. “I think it’s going to free them up to kind of go back to producing the type of content that they want to produce, not what the algorithm wants.”
TechCrunch

Snap and Amazon partner on AR shopping in the Snapchat app, initially for eyewear

The launch will see dozens of new Shopping Lenses made available across categories like sunglasses, reading glasses and seasonal glasses. The partnership is one of several that have followed Snap’s investments in AR shopping, where it has this year rolled out a number of upgrades to better appeal to retailers and brands, including the ability to update product information and pricing in real time, access better analytics and more easily create AR Shopping Lenses, among other things. Other brands that have leveraged Snapchat’s AR Shopping Lenses have included MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical, and recently, for Halloween, costume company Disguise.
TechCrunch

Google Play Games for PC program expands to the US and seven other countries

The company first launched the program under a limited test in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia. Later it expanded it to all players in these countries in open beta. Google added that in the last couple of months it has added to the program popular titles like...
TechCrunch

Hulu set to raise the cost of the Hulu Live TV bundle in December

Starting on December 8, Hulu Live TV subscribers will have to pay $74.99 per month for the bundle with Hulu Live TV (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads)– which was previously the basic $69.99/month plan. Since Disney+’s ad-supported plan is launching on December 8, subscribers can opt for...
TechCrunch

Amazon: Coming soon to your eyeballs

Today Mojo announced “the first major third-party consumer application on a smart contact lens,” with the introduction of Alexa Shopping List integration. This is still very much a test — a proof of concept, really — designed to demonstrate what something like a shopping list might look like on a contact lens-based computing interface.

