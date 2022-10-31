Read full article on original website
Aliquippa City Council Recognizes Red Ribbon Week
(Photo and story by Sandy Giordano) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Drug Free Aliquippa representative Kaitlyn Tempalski and 10th grader Yare Carter were introduced at the Aliquippa City Council meeting in Wednesday night. The pair was presented with proclamations from Mayor Dwan B. Walker for their work , not just for Red Ribbon Week, but for their service to the DRUG FREE ALIQUIPPA program. Red Ribbon Week was from October 23-31, and the program stresses awareness and drug prevention.
Chief Lane Reports to Aliquippa City Council that Aliquippa Woman Still Missing
(Photo and Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported at Wednesday night’s council meeting that a 20 year old female who was living with her boyfriend at Towne Tower Apartments has been missing for three weeks, and her mother is very concerned. The chief said he has reached out to the state police and police in Ohio to try and locate Ri”Kiah Griffie. He told council his department is doing its best they can to try and locate her.
Kitchen Fire Reported in Ambridge on Wednesday
(Photo Taken by David Novak, Used with permission) (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Fire Chief Don Larrick, Jr. reported that his department was dispatched to 300 4th St. Apartment 501 for a fire that started in the kitchen. Assistance was rendered to the firefighters from other departments and the fire was quickly knocked down. The quick action prevented the fire from spreading and was just confined to the kitchen area. No injuries were reported.
CCBC Dome to Be Lit Purple for Prematurity Awareness Month
(Photo of the CCBC Dome lit up in purple for Prematurity Awareness Month, provided with release) (Monaca, Pa.) Community College of Beaver County’s historic dome will light up purple in support March of Dimes throughout the month of November. On November Nov 11-13 the dome will be lit red and blue to honor U.S. Veterans and then will return to purple on the 14th.
No One Injured in New Galilee Fire
(Photo taken by David Novak, Used with permission) (New Galilee, Pa.) Firefighters from New Galilee and the surrounding area were called to the scene of a house fire in New Galilee just before 1 AM Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 600 block of Washington Ave. and was under...
Commissioners And Courthouse Staff Preparing For Election, Tax Season, Weekend Market Street Closure
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The next several days in and around the Beaver County Courthouse are going to be busier than usual, as was discussed at the November 2 work session for the Beaver County Commissioners. Public Works director Dan Colville pointed to several projects that the DPW will be...
Group Riding ATV Vehicles Trespass on New Beaver Man’s Property
(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Possum Hollow Road in New Beaver Borough around 6:20 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, for a report of trespassing. Troopers said via release that upon arriving and...
Young Child Hit by Car in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) A young boy was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Grand Avenue in Aliquippa around 6PM last night. There is no word on his injuries or condition at this time. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is...
Link For Deer Lakes @ Beaver, 6:30 PM on Beaver County Radio
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Beaver High School of this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as the Bobcats battle the Lancers. If you can’t tune into the game you can...
Using Psalms To Choose Trust Over Fear On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove explores the choosing of joy and trust over fear and anxiety as he takes an in-depth analysis of Psalm 37 on this Saturday’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley.”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver...
Retired Quip Football Coaches Honored
(Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa High School Head Football Coach Mike Warfield presented three former coaches, Frank Marocco, Don Yanessa and Mike Zmijanac with 2021 championship rings recently. Coach Marocco said head coach Mike Warfield called him to come up to the practice field. He said,...
Ellwood City Man Surrenders To Federal Agents on Charges Related to The US Capitol Riots
(Photo Provided with Criminal Complaint by US Justice Department) (Ellwood City Pa.) An Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, man surrendered Thursday morning to the FBI on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Brian Douglas Sizer of Ellwood City is being charged with Knowingly Entering or...
Pittsburgh Cops Didn’t Attend Funeral As Requested Where Shooting Hurt Six
Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral...
VIDEO: Humane Society CVT Taylor Ball Discusses Fleas, Ticks, and How To Prevent Them
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “You can definitely get rid of them, but it is going to be a process. It isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight.”. Taylor Ball is a Certified Veterinary Technician with the Beaver County Humane Society, and she joined Matt Drzik on the November 3 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss how to prevent and deal with fleas and ticks once they enter a home or infiltrate a pet, along with the effects of diseases such as heartworm and Lyme disease.
Friday’s AMBC: Playoff Football Time
The 2022 WPIAL Football Playoffs are here, and Matt Drzik will let you know who’s playing, who’s resting, and more coming up in sports updates beginning at 6:45. Frank Sparks starts your weekend with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
Ellwood City Native Serves With the Next Generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters
(Photo of LT j.g. Carter Macmurdo provide by the US Navy Outreach Office) (Corpus Christi, Texas.) 2016 Ellwood City Graduate and 2020 U.S. Naval Academy graduate Lt. j.g. Carter Macmurdo is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. The LT is currently stationed at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas. He is a student pilot with Training Squadron 31, an advanced multi-engine training squadron.
Man Charged in Northside Pittsburgh Shooting in October that Killed Three
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 21 -year-old Jaylone Hines has been charged by authorities with criminal homicide in in connection with a North Side Pittsburgh shooting on October 15, 2022 that killed three people. Authorities say that Hines is responsible for the deaths of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, and 59- year-old Betty Averytt who...
