(Photo and Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported at Wednesday night’s council meeting that a 20 year old female who was living with her boyfriend at Towne Tower Apartments has been missing for three weeks, and her mother is very concerned. The chief said he has reached out to the state police and police in Ohio to try and locate Ri”Kiah Griffie. He told council his department is doing its best they can to try and locate her.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO