Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
CNET
'The Stranger' on Netflix: The True Story That Inspired the Grim Thriller
At the beginning of the dark, enthralling Netflix thriller The Stranger, the words "based on a true story" flash on the screen. By the end of the movie, viewers will likely want to know more about that real-life tale and how closely the film reflects it. Read on to find...
CNET
What to Do if You Think Someone Hacked Your Netflix Account
Netflix seems to constantly develop new ways for customers to find and watch content, whether it's through watchlists, the recommendation machine or its "Surprise Me" feature. And even though its new ad-supported plan makes it cheaper than ever, you probably don't take your account -- or who has access to it -- for granted. But, up against your best efforts to protect your passwords, moochers can find illegal ways to steal your login credentials and stream away without your consent. If your account is hacked and someone is watching all the latest Netflix TV shows they want, it's more than a minor annoyance.
14 Hilarious Internet Moments That Just Prove Takeoff Was One Of The Funniest Rappers In The Game
In remembrance of Takeoff (of the rap group Migos), I want to look back at some of his funniest moments that live in my head and heart rent-free.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
CNET
There's Now an Avatar-Themed Cereal Called 'Pandora Flakes'
The tall blue beings from James Cameron's Avatar movies would need some way to fuel all the swimming they've been doing lately. The solution could very well be Pandora Flakes, a new cereal that recently hit store shelves. Released ahead of upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water, Pandora Flakes...
CNET
'Westworld' Canceled by HBO After Four Seasons
We aren't getting a season 5 of Westworld. HBO has canceled the sci-fi series, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Season 4 of the show premiered over the summer and wrapped up in August. Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy told The Wrap that month that she was hoping for a season 5 renewal.
Comments / 0