Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Godwin, Evan Engram, Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Rodgers (Week 9)
It certainly wasn’t going to be easy to nail extremely spicy predictions in consecutive weeks, but it singes my heart to have the dream dashed by a stinking kicker…twice. Ughhhhhhhh. To rewind, I predicted that DJ Moore would double up on great games and set a new season-high...
fantasypros.com
Week 9 NFL DFS Primer: Eagles at Texans Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Eagles are massive favorites against the lowly Texans. As a result, Philadelphia is featured prominently among the suggested players below, and Houston has only a few players featured. The final thoughts are also Philadelphia-centric. Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans. Over/Under: 45.0 Points.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 9 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
fantasypros.com
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 9 RBs & WRs to Buy Low or Sell High – Panic Trade Jonathan Taylor?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 9 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s bad enough that we’re in a dreaded six-team bye week — a byepocalypse, if you will. Further complicating matters is the large number of significant fantasy contributors whose status for Week 9 is up in the air due to injuries. Among those players: Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift. (There are others, too.)
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) not practicing on Thursday
No real surprise here, as Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks after reaggravating his prior foot injury. The second-year speedster will likely be held out until he is back closer to 100% healthy given the recurring issues he's been having. Devin Duvernay should remain atop the depth chart as the de facto WR1 for the Ravens until Bateman can return. Duvernay should be able to retain some boom-or-bust WR3 value whenever Baltimore decides to pass the football.
fantasypros.com
Chase Claypool seeing '10 to 35' snaps Sunday
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said WR Chase Claypool will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but could be on a "10 to 35" snap pitch count. (Brad Biggs on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Claypool was recently acquired by the Bears and is set to make his team debut...
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers: Rams hopeful to have him back this season
The Rams declined multiple offers for Cam Akers before the trade deadline and now hope that he will return and play for the team again. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) A very weird situation continues between the Rams and Cam Akers. Akers has missed the last two weeks as a healthy scratch with what the team deemed personal reasons. Fantasy managers should not count on Akers returning or seeing any meaningful playing time right now.
fantasypros.com
Deon Jackson in line to start for the Colts in Week 9
With Jonathan Taylor unlikely to play Sunday, Deon Jackson is set to start for the Colts at running back against the Patriots. (Field Yates on Twitter) Jackson saw 12 carries and caught 10 passes in his last start in Week 6. He might not see as many dump off opportunities with Sam Ehlinger undercenter, but he should still be in line for a huge workload. Jackson is an RB2 play this week.
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 9 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 9 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers a 'possibility' to play Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that there is a "possibility" RB Cam Akers plays on Sunday and that the team is "working through" it. (Cameron DaSilva on Twitter) There have been conflicting reports about the Akers-trade saga, but Akers said to reporters on Thursday that he never asked to be off the team. Regardless, Akers returned to practice on Thursday in full and could potentially be in line to play. What that means for his workload is uncertain, though, as the Rams have been unpredictable all year. Expect a balance of RB Ronnie Rivers and Darrell Henderson Jr., and if cleared, Akers to factor in to an unknown capacity.
fantasypros.com
In the Trenches: Week 9 OL/DL Matchups (2022 Fantasy Football)
I am changing the format up a bit this week to take a more in-depth fantasy focus. I am also touching on six games instead of the usual three to give you some additional analysis. This week we have two major mismatches, headlined by a Philadelphia team that should have its way with Houston.
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Tom Brady, Khalil Herbert, Jamaal Williams (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
Chase Young (knee) designated to return from IR
The Washington Commanders have designated star defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota. Young, one year removed from a brutal ACL tear, will be eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 9 if the Commanders feel he is healthy enough to do so. There is a chance he is held out of action another week, but he is closing in on a return either way. Chase's return is great news for the Commanders, who are on a three game winning streak and shockingly back in the mix in the NFC East. They will welcome back the former DROY to the field with open arms.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Jonathan Taylor, Rondale Moore, Dalton Schultz (2022)
Trade deadlines are looming, and it’s decision time. All it takes is one move to either put you on a championship path or completely derail your title aspirations. So no pressure!. Luckily, FantasyPros has you covered. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (Week 9)
We’re past the halfway point in the season, and fantasy trade deadlines are approaching. Before yours arrives, here are some players that I think are rising and falling to try to target in trades or to send away before their value tanks entirely. You don’t have to agree with...
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS. THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
fantasypros.com
Cameron Brate (neck) limited at Wednesday's practice
The fact that Brate returned to practice at all is a great sign after his scary-looking injury, but he's not quite out of the woods yet. Even if he suits up, the Rams have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so he'd be an underwhelming option this week. Fantasy managers who have been relying on Cade Otton as a fill-in should start preparing to find another option.
Comments / 0