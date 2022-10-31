ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

M.I.A. Posted a ‘Scary’ Halloween Picture With Conservative Commentator Candace Owens

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

M.I.A. didn’t dress up over the weekend, but on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 30) the “Paper Planes” rapper posted what she said was a “scary picture for Halloween” in which she casually posed with controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Related

Kanye West Offers to Buy Right-Wing Social Media Platform Parler

10/31/2022

“#FreeSpeech,” M.I.A. captioned the post — which Owens re-posted — in which she stands with a neutral look next to a smiling Owens. The outspoken conservative talker’s name was in headlines earlier this month when she appeared at Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show modeling one of Ye’s provocative “ White Lives Matter ” t-shirts.

The stunt was met with widespread backlash from the supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, especially given phrase’s ties to white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups in their response to BLM. After getting temporarily booted from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic messages , Ye has reportedly been in talks to buy the right-wing friendly social network Parler, which is owned by Owens’ husband, George Farmer.

Known for her strong, sometimes in-your-face political and social statements, M.I.A.’s snap with Owens seemed to divide her fanbase, with a number of comments under the picture saying it was a step too far. “Taking your music out of my playlist,” wrote one, with another joking, “There’s a vampire beside you, that *is* scary.” When a commenter joked, “Ah yes. The scariest thing… a Republican?,” someone responded, “No…a Republican who mocks slavery, George Floyd’s death, and other important matters. Candace owens knows what she is doing and she doesn’t care bc it keeps her relevant on some ridiculous level.”

Other comments included, “Not scary. Just disappointing” and “It’s kinda ironic that the one who made the ‘Born Free’ music video is now posing with someone who wore a White Lives Matter shirt,” while one featured DJ Khaled intoning his classic tagline, “Congratulations you played yourself.”

Earlier this month M.I.A. (born Mathangi Arulpragasam) raised some eyebrows when she doubled-down on her anti-vaccine stance while weighing in on the $965 million verdict against conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones. “If Alex Jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” she tweeted in reference to the massive sanction Jones was hit with for falsely and repeatedly claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting massacre was staged by actors as part of a conspiracy to take away American’s guns.

Owens is an expert at stoking the outrage machine, recently posting a teaser for a documentary she created ( The Greatest Lie Ever Sold ) and boasting in the caption “I broke Black Lives Matter.” Over the weekend she also appeared to question the veracity of reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked at the couple’s California home by a man who authorities say amplified antisemitic and white supremacist ideas online.

“I am hearing A LOT of stuff about this Pelosi story… Nothing confirmed yet but this could get interesting for sure,” Owens wrote a day after police had identified the attacker, who stormed the home shouting “Where is Nancy?” — a phrase also used by some of the Jan. 6 insurrectionist as they searched for the democratic leader while storming the Capitol. The alleged assailant was expected to be charged on Monday (Oct. 31) with felonies that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse.

Owens’ apparent questioning of the facts in the Pelosi attack was similar in tone to a message posted, then deleted, by new Twitter owner Elon Musk. The “free-speech absolutist” SpaceX/Tesla boss posted an unfounded anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory on Sunday morning based on a report from a site NBC News said has a history of posting false information. “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote alongside a link to the site in response to a tweet from former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton about the suspect’s far-right conspiracy theories and what she said was the Republican party’s penchant for “spread[ing] hate and deranged conspiracy theories.”

At press time M.I.A. — who has been teasing her upcoming MATA album — did not give any additional context for her snap with Owens.

See M.I.A.’s post below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Kanye West Tweets Pic of Kyrie Irving Amid NBA Player’s Antisemitism Controversy

After getting locked out of Instagram again earlier this week for violating the site’s policies, Kanye West re-posted an image from his suspended IG on Twitter early Thursday morning (Nov. 3) of controversial Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in what appears to be the embattled rapper’s latest provocation. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 11/03/2022 The timing of the tweet by West (who now goes by Ye) came after Irving released a joint statement with the Anti-Defamation League and his team in which the point guard and the Nets each pledged to donate...
Billboard

Adele Spent Her Halloween Dancing to Rihanna & Dressed as a ‘Men in Black’ Agent

Call her Agent A. Adele spent her Halloween channeling Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones from Men in Back and dancing to Rihanna. In a video posted by a fan page on Tuesday, the superstar is seen getting down to RiRi’s 2010 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “What’s My Name?,” featuring Drake, on an empty dance floor with a male pal. As Adele swings her hair over her shoulders, she rocks a chic black suit, white shirt and tie a la the 1997 sci-fi movie starring Smith and Jones. Related Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele's Advice About One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Billboard

Tyler Perry Shares Stories of Jewish Allyship to Black Community Amid Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Tyler Perry fought back against Kanye West‘s recent barrage of antisemitic commentary by sharing his family’s personal connection to the Jewish community during his childhood. “This first photo is of my mother with these adorable children she worked with at a Jewish community center,” the filmmaker wrote, captioning a post on Instagram depicting his mother’s class of 3-year-olds at the Jewish Community Center Nursery School. “I remember her coming home from work one day devastated because there was a bomb threat and my mother was horrified that there were people who wanted to blow up a building full of children because...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Assures Martha Stewart She Hasn’t Forgotten About Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart went on The Today Show Thursday morning (Nov. 3) to make a very important plea to Christmas Queen Mariah Carey to slow her jingle roll and let Thanksgiving get some shine before she dives right into the yuletide season. “Mariah, you know me. I’m a traditionalist with a twist and you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ‘case you don’t like turkey,” Stewart told the morning show. “I love turkey and many, many other people love turkey. So do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.” Related Mariah Carey Unwraps Christmas Merch...
Billboard

Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photo in ‘The Proud Family’ Halloween Costumes

Proud, proud family! Beyoncé shared a look at her family’s epic Halloween costumes on Thursday (Nov. 3), with her entire brood dressed up as characters from Disney Channel’s The Proud Family. In the photo, Queen Bey does double duty as Suga Mama and Trudy Proud, while Blue Ivy Carter is a real-life doppelgänger for middle schooler Penny Proud. Meanwhile, Jay-Z does his best Oscar Proud impression — suspenders and all — while wrangling 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi as BeBe and CeCe Proud. Related See the Best 2022 Halloween Costumes From Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & More… 11/04/2022 The superstar and her Destiny’s...
Billboard

Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Fickle’ Fans Who Critique Her Post-Kanye Fashion

Kim Kardashian is navigating life separate from Kanye West in the new season of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, and in the latest episode on Thursday (Nov. 3), the star clapped back at trolls who are critiquing her recent fashion choices. “Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about. On the internet [people] destroyed me and were like, ‘This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out,’” she said at the end of the episode of a Balenciaga outfit she wore in April, noting...
Billboard

John Legend Says Kanye West Has ‘Definitely Changed’ Since They Were Friends

John Legend spoke out on Thursday (Nov. 3) about his falling out with Kanye West and the changes he’s seen in his former friend. “I do find him different than he was back then,” the singer said in a Nov. 3 interview on the podcast On With Kara Swisher. “I didn’t see hints of this kind of harmful behavior back then. “But, you know, I think life happens to people, and I think the death of his mother probably had something to do with this,” he continued, citing the passing of Donda West in 2007. “I don’t want to play armchair...
Billboard

Diddy Celebrates Turning Another Year Older By Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Himself

Diddy rang in his 53rd birthday on Friday (Nov. 4) by, well, celebrating himself, of course. Related Diddy Makes a Big Move Into Cannabis Game With $185 Million Purchase of Major Pot Players 11/04/2022 In a video posted to his Twitter account, the rapper lays in bed while being the first person to wish himself a happy birthday in song. “Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to meeee/ Happy birthday…to…me!” he sings with increasing enthusiasm before excitedly shouting, “Thank you God! I lived another year! Woo!” “THANK YOU GOD FOR LETTING ME WAKE UP LIKE THIS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! LOVE!...
ILLINOIS STATE
Billboard

Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Logs Second Week Atop Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 2, marking the highest weekly streams of 2022 in Japan. The theme of the highly acclaimed drama series silent racked up 20,781,069 streams this week — up by 14.7 percent from the week before — and stayed at No. 1 for streaming for the third straight week. The track is the first to log more than 20 million weekly streams this year, and is also now the record-holder for second biggest week of all time in terms of streaming, following BTS’s “Butter” that scored 29,935,364...
Billboard

Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff By Retweeting Heartfelt Video

Cardi B paid a subtle tribute to the late Takeoff on Thursday (Nov. 3) by retweeting a video shared by Complex, in which Migos talk about how much they mean to each other. In the clip, Cardi’s husband Offset says that the best gift he ever got was his “brothers,” Takeoff and Quavo. “None of us would be here without each other,” he said. “We help each other up through hard times, through good times. I don’t know nothing else.” Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper— who was one third Migos alongside his...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Kid Cudi, Berry Gordy & More to Be Honored at Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Kid Cudi, Berry Gordy, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and Quinta Brunson are slated to be among the honorees at the fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Hosted by actor/comedian Bill Bellamy, the event will take place on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The celebration, sponsored by the Critics Choice Association, will recognize honorees in 15 categories. “The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Nick Cannon Expecting 11th Baby, Second with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is getting ready to add baby No. 11 to his brood. On Thursday (Nov. 4), model Alyssa Scott announced she and the television host are expecting their second child together. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sultry photo baring her growing baby bump. In the snap, Scott stands fully nude in the bathtub with her body in profile as Cannon gazes up at her from below. Related Nick Cannon Snuggles With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Pic 11/03/2022 As it turns out, Scott loved the photo so much, she even had it turned into a...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy