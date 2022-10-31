ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Troy man gets maximum sentence for DWI with child in car

A Troy man got the maximum sentence for driving while drug impaired with a 6-year old child in the car. Troy Cassell Jr. was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison for violating what’s known as Leandra’s Law. A jury convicted...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with August Rotterdam crash

State police have made an arrest that stems from an August car crash. Troopers responded to I-890 in the town of Rotterdam on August 25 for a one-car crash. Once they arrived, the driver was gone. The driver, Bryan Gaudio, 40, left his wallet and multiple stolen credit cards in...
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing

Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Arrest made after female student stabbed on HVCC campus

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say a 20 year old Albany man has been arrested, accused of assault and robbery. According to Police, detectives and college security responded to parking lot B3 for reports of a stabbing. College security says the initial reports were that the suspect was male and fled in a vehicle.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say

This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack

A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy