Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Troy man gets maximum sentence for DWI with child in car
A Troy man got the maximum sentence for driving while drug impaired with a 6-year old child in the car. Troy Cassell Jr. was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison for violating what’s known as Leandra’s Law. A jury convicted...
WNYT
Arrest made in connection with August Rotterdam crash
State police have made an arrest that stems from an August car crash. Troopers responded to I-890 in the town of Rotterdam on August 25 for a one-car crash. Once they arrived, the driver was gone. The driver, Bryan Gaudio, 40, left his wallet and multiple stolen credit cards in...
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
WRGB
Lockout lifted at Albany High, police find report of knife unfounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany School District, the high school went on lock out starting, just before 10:30 AM. They reported that the lock out was due to a report of a person with a knife outside the building. Police say the investigation revealed that juveniles...
WNYT
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
WRGB
Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
WRGB
Arrest made after female student stabbed on HVCC campus
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say a 20 year old Albany man has been arrested, accused of assault and robbery. According to Police, detectives and college security responded to parking lot B3 for reports of a stabbing. College security says the initial reports were that the suspect was male and fled in a vehicle.
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
2 sentenced to prison for 2021 Motel 6 homicide
Two men have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 homicide at a Motel 6 in Colonie.
Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning.
Stolen credit cards found in wrecked car in Rotterdam
On Aug. 25, at about 11:30 p.m., State Troopers were sent to a one-car crash on I-890 in Rotterdam.
WNYT
Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide
Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
Teacher pleaded guilty in Sand Creek Middle School Case
District Attorney P. David Soares announced on November 4, Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Morgan was charged for installing cameras in the bathrooms at Sand Creek Middle School.
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say
This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
Clifton Park police make arrest after knife incident
Clifton Park State Police arrested Kyle R. Gemme, 31 of Clifton Park on October 28. Gemme is accused of threatening someone with a knife.
WNYT
Man sentenced in Rensselaer County hammer attack
A man accused of attacking another person with a hammer is going to prison. Duncan Maclean was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Wednesday in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in connection with the attack in 2017. Maclean also faces...
