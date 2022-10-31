ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.

