DeVante Parker reportedly avoided serious knee injury Sunday

All things considered, this is good news for DeVante Parker. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots wide receiver avoided a serious knee injury Sunday and may only miss one or even zero games.

Parker hobbled off after the Patriots' first offensive play of Sunday's win over the Jets and did not return. Rapoport reports that it is just a knee sprain and that Parker could be back after the team's bye week, which follows this Sunday's game against the Colts.

Parker is the Patriots' second-leading receiver this season with 321 yards receiving on 15 catches. In his absence on Sunday, Tyquan Thornton (61) and Kendrick Bourne (54) both saw an increased number of snaps, but neither were able to do much with it. Thornton had one catch on two targets for 13 yards, while Bourne had zero catches on one target.