Chapel Hill, NC

Armando Bacot listed as top player in ACC

By Alec Lasley
 4 days ago

With the 2022-23 college basketball season just one week away, the preseason honors, awards and recognition continues to roll in for players on the UNC basketball program.

Over the weekend, North Carolina center Armando Bacot was listed as the top player in the ACC heading into the season .

According to Rivals national analyst Travis Graf, Bacot should be in store for another great season in Chapel Hill.

“Bacot, the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, has to top this list,” Graf said. “He averaged a double-double as a junior and looked very comfortable playing as the only big man on the court under first-year head coach Hubert Davis. Bacot’s willingness to mix it up down low and go the extra mile for his team can’t be understated, and he’ll be a focal point yet again for a North Carolina squad that returns a lot of pieces looking to make another run.”

Bacot has earned AP All-American Honors , numerous player of the year honors and was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List as well.

The 6-foot-10 center returns to North Carolina after a junior season in which he averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Bacot became the first player in NCAA Tournament history with six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament, helping lead the Tar Heels to the National Championship game.

He also recorded 31 double-doubles, tying an NCAA record.

Bacot is one of four starters who returns for North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels earn preseason honors as the top team in the country .

