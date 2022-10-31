ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012Fmw_0it8uV3800

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

High school student killed on I64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers says that […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested for rape in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for the rape of a minor in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services contacted deputies Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after receiving information that a child had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim would have […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy