Aliquippa, PA

YAHOO!

Police investigating Johnstown suspect's death following 3-county chase

Nov. 4—BLAIRSVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police Internal Affairs and the Westmoreland County District Attorney are investigating events that led troopers to fatally shoot a Johnstown man Thursday after a high-speed chase across three counties. "We always do an investigation to make sure force was appropriate in these unfortunate...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

