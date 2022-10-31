ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Texas A&M 2022 Game Preview

The Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4) start the last month if the season with a trip to College Station, TX to take on Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4). Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters previews the Aggies and the matchup in a game where both...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News4Jax.com

It’s back: Clay County curbside recycling returns in December

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Curbside recycling is resuming in Clay County after the county canceled it due to COVID-19 and staffing issues back in the summer of 2020. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the long-awaited return of recycling will resume on Monday, Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

3 people shot in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. Officers said they found three...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office

PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
PALATKA, FL

