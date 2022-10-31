The Altavista Colonels picked up their first win of the season on the gridiron this past Friday night, cruising past Nelson 64-20. Altavista celebrated Senior Night as they recognized all of their Fall athletes during pregame festivities including all four seniors on Head coach Andy Cox’s young squad which included Steven Floyd, Eli Schubert, Davon Rosser and Stuart Hunt. Altavista (1-8) struck first in this one, putting together a 73-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a TD run by Ladainian Stone for an early 7-0 lead. On their next possession, Jordan Pippin finished off another impressive drive with a 7-yard TD scamper to make it 14-0. The Colonels defense made big plays all night, the first being a fumble recovery by TJ Moon to help set up another TD run by Stone to give Altavista a 21-0 lead after the opening quarter of play.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO