Natalie Morales Talks Becoming An Extraterrestrial In I'm Totally Fine - Exclusive Interview
Grief can be all-consuming, and this sadness is something Vanessa (Jillian Bell) wants to get away from in the new film "I'm Totally Fine." After the recent passing of her best friend, Jennifer (Natalie Morales), Vanessa opts to spend a weekend away to help clear her mind. However, she suddenly feels as though she's losing her mind when her best friend appears in her kitchen — but this is not the ghost of her BFF. It's actually an extraterrestrial who tells her she has borrowed Jennifer's body for the next 48 hours in order to study humankind.
Priah Ferguson Talks The Curse Of Bridge Hollow - Exclusive Interview
Moving to a new town is hard enough on a teen — accidentally unleashing a curse that brings an entire town's Halloween decorations to life is just the icing on the cake. Priah Ferguson stars in "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" as Sydney, a teen girl who has been dragged by her parents from Brooklyn to a small town in New England. She's not happy about the move, but she tries to make the best of it by getting into the Halloween spirit, a holiday that Bridge Hollow seems to take extremely seriously, much to the consternation of Sydney's no-nonsense father (Marlon Wayans). Things take an unexpected turn when the spirit of Stingy Jack is unleashed, transforming all the fake skeletons and zombies and homicidal clowns in town into the real things.
Jinger Duggar's Teenage Dream Comes True With New Coffee Collab
The Duggars of "19 Kids & Counting" promoted a wholesome lifestyle that banned alcohol, dancing, and other pleasures most families take for granted. However, there's one worldly delight that the family indulges in freely and shamelessly: coffee. Look at the average social media feed of a Duggar family member, and you'll see plenty of pics of one of the sisters holding a mug or a Starbucks cup. Jana Duggar's Instagram bio lists "coffee" as one of her top interests, third only to "traveling" and "plants."
Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Being Bullied Throughout Her Childhood
If you've watched HGTV at all within the past decade, you probably know Joanna Gaines. She and her husband, Chip, are the stars of the hit TV show "Fixer Upper." What began as a house flipping show exploded into a home decor line, a bakery, and even its own streaming network. Basically, the Gaines empire is going strong, and for good reason. People love Chip and Joanna. Marketing expert Yajin Wang says their lifestyle and products create the perfect storm.
Kylie Cosmetics' Newest Collection Is Inspired By A Timeless Piece Of Pop Culture
An unexpected collaboration is dropping this month, just in time for the holidays. In a video shared across her brand's social media channels, Kylie Jenner revealed that Kylie Cosmetics has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create a "The Wizard of Oz" inspired collection (via Brands Untapped.) In the video, a witch holding a makeup brush waves her green hand over a crystal ball, revealing Jenner dressed up as Dorothy from the movie.
The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont's Trick-Or-Treat Encounter With A Hollywood Legend
In 1990, actor Don Diamont began playing the fan-favorite character Brad Carlton on "The Young and the Restless." That year he became the first actor in a soap opera to be listed in the "50 Most Beautiful" edition of People, and told People, "Soap stud is just a label people give you. Inside this package is a Jerry Lewis screaming to get out—a goof."
Barbie's Influence On 2022 Beauty Continues With A Trending Hairstyle
Barbie becoming 2022's biggest influencer may not have been on anyone's bingo card, but the iconic doll has made a huge comeback. Since news of the live-action "Barbie" film dropped, Barbiecore clothes and accessories have taken over TikTok's For You page. At the time of writing, the "barbiecore" hashtag alone has racked up over 137 million views.
Affordable Makeup Brand ColourPop Is Making Its Limited-Time Debut At Target
ColourPop Cosmetics sells fun makeup items for reasonable prices. Some products to try from ColourPop include bold eyeshadow palettes, various items to enhance your lips, and even skincare and hair-related options. With over 10 million followers on Instagram and more than a million followers on TikTok, ColourPop is popular among beauty lovers. Typically, the brand's fans can shop from the company at ColourPop's website and Ulta (via ColourPop).
