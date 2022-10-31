ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
Two Mid-Del schools shift to remote learning

Midwest City (KOKH) -- Two Mid-Del schools are shifting to remote learning Friday. The district says this is due to a large number of absences among students and staff at Midwest City Middle School and Del City Middle School. Students at both schools will be able to access their assignments...
OU Health partnering with OKCPS to provide school-based telehealth program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health is partnering up with Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide district-wide, school-based telehealth programs. In order to improve healthcare access to children in OKC, OU Health announced their partnership with OKCPS to bring school-based telehealth and integrated health education programs. These programs are receiving support from the Hearst Foundations.
Kroger holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Kroger hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its new spoke facility in Oklahoma City. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the spoke facility will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more...
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
OKCPD on scene after one shot at City Rescue Mission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on 800 W. California Ave. Police have limited information at this time, but what they can confirm is that there was an incident involving two people at the City Rescue Mission at 800 W. California Ave. Police said the incident escalated and one individual was shot.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
CHEF'STORE: Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond

There is no better way to fuel your body than with real, whole foods and that's exactly what you'll find at Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond. We took a trip there and talked to owner Laryssa Lalli about how it all got started and how her rich family history is being honored through her mission.
OKC Zoo holding online naming contest for four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an online naming contest for their four African lion cubs. The OKC Zoo's African lioness Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and one male, on Sept. 26. The Zoo said the birth was incredibly significant due to it being 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the Zoo.
Pet Pal of the Week: #LONGSTAYCHALLENGE

THE OKLAHOMA CITY ANIMAL SHELTER HAS LAUNCHED THE HASHTAG LONG STAY CHALLENGE.. The goal is to get those dogs and cats adopted. THE SHLETER IS ASKING YOU TO COME BY THE SHETLER AN FLASH FOSTER ONE THE DOGS FOR A DAY OR TWO AND HELP THEM NOTICED AND ADOPTED. If...
Wade's RV Winterization Event

We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV talking about their upcoming Winterization event!. The event is happening on November 11 & 12th. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wade's RV is...
GOLDSBY, OK

