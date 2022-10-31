Read full article on original website
Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
Two Mid-Del schools shift to remote learning
Midwest City (KOKH) -- Two Mid-Del schools are shifting to remote learning Friday. The district says this is due to a large number of absences among students and staff at Midwest City Middle School and Del City Middle School. Students at both schools will be able to access their assignments...
OU Health partnering with OKCPS to provide school-based telehealth program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health is partnering up with Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide district-wide, school-based telehealth programs. In order to improve healthcare access to children in OKC, OU Health announced their partnership with OKCPS to bring school-based telehealth and integrated health education programs. These programs are receiving support from the Hearst Foundations.
Several Habitat For Humanity homes broken into across Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 partners with Habitat for Humanity to make sure deserving families have a place to call home. After months of work, several of the housing projects have been vandalized. A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into a Habitat for Humanity home.
Kroger holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Kroger hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its new spoke facility in Oklahoma City. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the spoke facility will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more...
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
OKC Zoo honors military members with free admission during month of November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — November is military appreciation month at the OKC Zoo, so throughout the month, the Zoo will honor all active duty and veteran military members with free general Zoo admission. In addition to free admission for retired and active military members, up to four immediate family...
OKCPD on scene after one shot at City Rescue Mission
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on 800 W. California Ave. Police have limited information at this time, but what they can confirm is that there was an incident involving two people at the City Rescue Mission at 800 W. California Ave. Police said the incident escalated and one individual was shot.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
CHEF'STORE: Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond
There is no better way to fuel your body than with real, whole foods and that's exactly what you'll find at Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond. We took a trip there and talked to owner Laryssa Lalli about how it all got started and how her rich family history is being honored through her mission.
OKC Zoo holding online naming contest for four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an online naming contest for their four African lion cubs. The OKC Zoo's African lioness Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and one male, on Sept. 26. The Zoo said the birth was incredibly significant due to it being 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the Zoo.
Former OU star Jocelyn Alo signs three-year deal with Oklahoma City Spark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Former University of Oklahoma softball standout Jocelyn Alo has signed a three-year agreement with the Oklahoma City Spark, the team announced Thursday. “Becoming a member of the Oklahoma City Spark is a dream come true for me. Oklahoma is all I have known the past...
Pet Pal of the Week: #LONGSTAYCHALLENGE
THE OKLAHOMA CITY ANIMAL SHELTER HAS LAUNCHED THE HASHTAG LONG STAY CHALLENGE.. The goal is to get those dogs and cats adopted. THE SHLETER IS ASKING YOU TO COME BY THE SHETLER AN FLASH FOSTER ONE THE DOGS FOR A DAY OR TWO AND HELP THEM NOTICED AND ADOPTED. If...
Accident snarling Friday morning traffic on I-35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A sandy mess has traffic crawling on both sides of I-35 in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a driver of an 18-wheeler claims he lost control of his truck after he was cut off by another driver. Crews are working to flip it over and clean...
Noble County Sheriff's Office, OBN find over 16,000 marijuana plants at illegal business
BILLINGS, Okla. (KOKH) — The Noble County Sheriff's Office along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) executed a search warrant in Billings, Oklahoma on Oct. 31 in regards to illegal activity at a marijuana grow facility. Information was received about illegal activity at a marijuana grow facility located...
Braum's Holiday River Parade, RIVERSPORT's Winter Glow returning to Boathouse District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Braum's Holiday River Parade is returning to the Oklahoma River this December. The Braum's Holiday River Parade is returning to the Oklahoma River on Saturday, Dec. 3 as a part of RIVERSPORT's Winter Glow holiday family experience. The Winter Glow runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip granted second reprieve by Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
Wade's RV Winterization Event
We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV talking about their upcoming Winterization event!. The event is happening on November 11 & 12th. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wade's RV is...
'A vote of the people': Edmond residents to decide on rezoning I-35 & Memorial
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — With less than a week until Election Day, confusion and controversy surrounds one part of Edmond. Voters will get to say yes or no to Ordinance 3832, which determines what a property owner should do with his land near I-35 and Memorial. Voters get to...
