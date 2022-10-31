Read full article on original website
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
Place of Telemedicine in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Why don’t we move to segment 2? Disease management and factors guiding treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. Birgit, you alluded to some thoughts with regard to treatments as we’re discussing the general clinical burden of ADHD. How are you and most clinicians using telemedicine to manage ADHD in your practice? Are there any differences in private practice vs academic hospital settings? What do you think?
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Supplement Formulas Vary from Evidence
An analysis of over-the-counter products show not all AMD-targeting supplements match the recommended dosage from the National Institutes of Health. Commercially available and clinically recommended products with vitamin supplements relevant to treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may not be consistent in neither price nor availability to patients across the globe, according to findings from a multinational study.
Cynthia Silva, MD: Improving At Home Dialysis
With the population aging, there is a need for more home environmental treatment options for patients with kidney disease. With the population aging and more and more people staying home because of the threat of COVID-19, at home dialysis options are crucial moving forward. During the 2022 American Society of...
FDA Approves Tenofovir Alafenamide Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus in Pediatric Patients 12 and Older
The FDA recently approved a drug treatment for HBV infection for pediatric patients 12 and older with compensated liver disease. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 25 mg tablets of tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy) as a once-per-day treatment for pediatric patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection who are 12 years and older and have compensated liver disease.
COVID-19 Infections Result in Reduced eGFR
Approximately 1 out of every 6 patients with COVID-19 had a reduced eGFR. In new data presented during the 2022 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting shows COVID-19 infections could result in a higher risk of reduced kidney function. A team, led by Jordyn R. Thompson, the University of...
Study Finds 2 Risk Factors Associated with Patients Taking Vancomycin
In this study, the investigators assessed risk factors in patients with DRESS syndrome receiving vancomycin to treat gram-positive infections. A recent research letter highlighted that for patients receiving vancomycin, being younger than 50 and having high vancomycin trough levels may be risk factors for drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.
The Benefits of a Multimodal Strategy Using Opioid-Reducing Approaches in Postsurgical Pain Management
Content of this article was sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Copyright 2022 and published by HCPLive®. More than 73 million patients undergo surgical procedures each year in the United States. The majority experience suboptimal pain management following surgery, and, particularly for patients who receive a major procedure (eg, colorectal surgery), the pain can be severe, heighten the stress response, and compromise the restoration of function.1-3 Of additional concern are surgical patients who receive opioids (eg, morphine sulphate, fentanyl citrate, meperidine hydrochloride) that, according to surgical recovery guidelines, should be used minimally for pain relief.1,3-5 Although opioids can effectively reduce pain following surgery, they are associated with adverse events (AEs), such as respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, nausea or vomiting, and pruritus.4,6 Their use may lengthen hospital stays and increase both total hospital costs and the incidence of readmissions.7 In addition, up to 92% of patients report having unused opioids after both inpatient and outpatient surgery; these unused opioids can lead to opportunities for nonmedical use, accidental exposure, overdose, and potentially increasing new cases of opioid addiction. As a result, 136 people die every day from an opioid-related overdose in the United States.8-10 This current environment necessitates the implementation of improved pain management strategies to enhance outcomes, particularly for major procedures, and spare the use of opioids.
Study Links Kidney Disease With Silent Stroke, Dementia, Cognitive Impairment
New research presented at Kidney Week 2022 ASN Annual Meeting, demonstrates an association between albuminuria and risk of cognitive problems. Investigators discovered a connection between albuminuria, a marker of kidney disease, and signs of silent stroke in an analysis from the Framingham Heart Study. Dearbhla M. Kelly, MB, BAO, MSc, DPhil, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the team of investigators reported that patients with albuminuria were at an elevated risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia.
Wearable Use Less Likely Among Individuals at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease
Only 12% of people with CVD older than age 65 used wearable devices, despite estimates suggesting half of all people with CVD are older than age 65. New findings suggest that individuals who require wearable health devices, including smartwatches and fitness bands, may use them the least. The research indicates...
Treatment Response and Adverse Effects Not Associated with Serum Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis
An analysis of serum dupilumab treatment for atopic dermatitis patients suggests a lack of association between either response or adverse effects. A recent study found no association with either treatment response or adverse effects to serum dupilumab in atopic dermatitis (AD) patients for their first year of treatment. The study...
Decline in Heart Disease Deaths Reversed at Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic in US
National deaths from heart disease spiked in 2020 in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, after an observed steady decline from 2010 to 2019. New research presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022 reported deaths from heart disease in the United States spiked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, after a recorded steady decline from 2010 to 2019.
Cardiovascular Death Due to Environmental Toxins Shows Decrease in Trends
The 30-year analysis suggests a significantly higher risk associated with lead exposure and lower risk for particulate matter in the US than in the UK. A 30-year comparison of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths associated with environmental toxins indicated lead exposure has contributed more to CVD death risks in the United States compared with the United Kingdom.
Marked Increase of Studies on Chronic Kidney Disease Show a Focus on Targeted Biological Treatments
In the last 20 years, most were adult studies which indicates a need for pediatric research activity, especially considering the potential that targeted therapies have for treating chronic kidney disease in children. In an assessment of accumulating trends related to the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), investigators acknowledged the...
Lipid Lowering Agents Beyond Statins: Ezetimibe and PCSK9 Inhibitors
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: Let’s dive into these nonstatin therapies. Before we get into some of the fancier tools that we have, Bob will tell us about the role of ezetimibe. Are we still using ezetimibe? Which patients are candidates of ezetimibe? What’s the evidence behind ezetimibe?
Pantoprazole Yields Greater Rate of eGFR Decline Than Placebo
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators assess how pantoprazole 40 mg daily effects long-term kidney function. New data shows how pantoprazole could effect the rate of eGFR decline. A team, led by Lonnie Pyne, Population Health Research Institute, assessed the effect of pantoprazole on long-term kidney function. Proton Pump Inhibitors and...
Discontinuing RAS Inhibitors Does Not Decrease Long-Term eGFR
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators assess how discontinuation of ACEi or ARBs impact disease progression for advanced CKD. The discontinuation of either angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) to angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) does not slow the progression of advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team, led by Sunil Bhandari, Hull University Teaching Hospitals...
Interim Heart Failure Increases Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease Mortality
Data presented during ASN 2022 shows how heart failure impacts risk factors for renal outcomes of patients with chronic kidney disease. A new analysis shows how interim heart failure (HF) increases the risk of mortality and other negative outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team, led by...
Clinical Burden of ADHD and Impact on Quality of Life
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The questions that come to mind is, what is the clinical burden of ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] overall in young children, adolescents, and adults? How is it impacting quality of life? I’ll weigh in with the data, but first I want to hear from a clinical perspective. Dr Feld, do you want to get us started?
