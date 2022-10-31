Content of this article was sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Copyright 2022 and published by HCPLive®. More than 73 million patients undergo surgical procedures each year in the United States. The majority experience suboptimal pain management following surgery, and, particularly for patients who receive a major procedure (eg, colorectal surgery), the pain can be severe, heighten the stress response, and compromise the restoration of function.1-3 Of additional concern are surgical patients who receive opioids (eg, morphine sulphate, fentanyl citrate, meperidine hydrochloride) that, according to surgical recovery guidelines, should be used minimally for pain relief.1,3-5 Although opioids can effectively reduce pain following surgery, they are associated with adverse events (AEs), such as respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, nausea or vomiting, and pruritus.4,6 Their use may lengthen hospital stays and increase both total hospital costs and the incidence of readmissions.7 In addition, up to 92% of patients report having unused opioids after both inpatient and outpatient surgery; these unused opioids can lead to opportunities for nonmedical use, accidental exposure, overdose, and potentially increasing new cases of opioid addiction. As a result, 136 people die every day from an opioid-related overdose in the United States.8-10 This current environment necessitates the implementation of improved pain management strategies to enhance outcomes, particularly for major procedures, and spare the use of opioids.

