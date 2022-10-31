ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?

(NEXSTAR) — Where’d the name “Texas” come from, anyway?. According to the Texas State Historical Association, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to the state’s history, the word originated long before the area was an established part of the United States. Even before the Spanish arrived...
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. The free two-day event will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas. “I am exceptionally proud of my team...
Anti-Abbott group “No It Couldn’t” makes ad buy

LUBBOCK, Texas — No It Couldn’t LLC, an advocacy group mounting an attack ad campaign against Governor Abbott, claims it made an ad buy in the Lubbock media market starting Tuesday. The ads were not purchased on KAMC, KLBK or EverythingLubbock.com. The Texas Tribune reported the group purchased...
Candidates make final push on Texas’ last day of early voting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Heading into the weekend before the Tuesday election following a two-week period of low voter turnout, candidates are crisscrossing the state to drive home their messages to voters, mainly to do just that: vote. At the top of the ticket, incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and...
LIST: Texas references on Drake, 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ album

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drake and 21 Savage dropped a joint album, “Her Loss,” and there are several nods to Texas. After the album dropped Friday, fans took to social media to talk about the Texas references. One user said, “Every album Drake can’t wait to namedrop Texas cities,” another saying, “Drake wanna be from Texas so bad.”
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society.
Democrat tells Georgians that GOP’s Raffensperger is no hero

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia’s top elections official says a closer look at incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger’s record will reveal he’s no hero for refusing to do the bidding of former President Donald Trump. “There seems to be this idea that...
These cars are most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the south, you may be more at risk than other drivers. Which vehicles are most likely to be targeted in the south, though?...
