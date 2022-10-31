Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Several Fire Departments Respond To Ethanol Plant Fire
Whenever there's a fire scare at an ethanol plant, there are tense moments. Several fire departments were called to Hennepin about a fire at Marquis Energy. Hennepin Deputy Fire Chief Quentin Buffington says the blaze was inside a dryer in a process building. There were no visible flames or smoke. Crews cleared the scene about two hours after getting the initial call for help at around 9 Friday morning.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
starvedrock.media
Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru
Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating crash north of Sugar Grove
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash at Route 47 and Green Road, north of Sugar Grove. It happened just before seven Thursday morning. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Nicholas Behnke, of Elburn, was heading north on Route 47 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Lansing.
WGNtv.com
Crews battle fire at Dollar General in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Dollar General Store in Berwyn Tuesday afternoon. The fire seems confined to the convenience store in the 6800 block of Ogden Ave. Though the blaze appears out, water hoses remain deployed at the scene. Injuries and the cause of...
wjol.com
Joliet Man Arrested After Shots Fired Tuesday Night
A Joliet man who has been arrested every few years is arrested again. Rodney E. Little of the 700 block of Landau Avenue was arrested November 1st for two felonies including Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. On November 1, 2022, at 8:34 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the area...
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
wjol.com
Person Identified in Sunday’s Fatal Shooting, Crash On City’s East Side
The Will County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of the person who was killed following a crash and shooting in at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Columbia Street on Saturday. 27 year old Jeffrey Faint, of Joliet was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and shooting.
wjol.com
Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital
Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
2 Illinois siblings riding in SUV die in school bus crash
Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban teen saves mother's life during terrifying medical emergency on expressway
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park High School student is being honored for saving her mother during a medical emergency on the expressway. Reaghan Monahan, 15, and her mother were driving home from a volleyball game a few weeks back when Reaghan's mother suffered a seizure. Her mother was driving at the time, and her foot became locked on the gas pedal.
FOX2now.com
Attempted burglary in St. Charles
St. Charles strip mall targeted again, thieves try …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Sales...
fox32chicago.com
Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily. At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer,...
starvedrock.media
Chicago Duo Accused Of Using Fake Cash At Ottawa Businesses
Here's another case of people accused of trying to use counterfeit cash at businesses along Interstate 80 in Starved Rock Country. Officers in Ottawa were told Wednesday afternoon about a man and a woman allegedly passing counterfeit money at several businesses. Shortly after, a vehicle was pulled over in Ottawa on Columbus Street.
starvedrock.media
OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries
How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
10 facing charges in massive retail fencing operation bust after $7.5M in stolen goods recovered
Multiple search warrants executed last month in the Chicago area and three others in California, led law enforcement to recover an estimated $7.5 million worth of retail products and evident of a "sophisticated criminal enterprise," officials said.
