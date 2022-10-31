ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IihX3_0it8rU8C00

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Walmart+ membership is half-price for 2 days

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time. Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98. Membership will include...
WNCT

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
WNCT

Craven County woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort police say body found in Town Creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort police say the identity has been confirmed of a body that was found in Town Creek on Wednesday. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was found Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the body and were able to identify who it was. However, they were not releasing […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Three arrested after shots fired in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in the area of Watson Avenue. At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, a New Bern police officer on patrol heard shots fired in the Watson Avenue area. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a “high rate of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing drug charges after traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Connor Grey Heath, 29, of Pier Point in New Bern, was stopped by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Blue Top Road. During an inspection of his vehicle, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of reviewing and removing certain graphic books from libraries. During the public comment section, multiple parents spoke out on their thoughts of having access to expressive […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy