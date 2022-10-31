ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

Inside Twitter’s Chaotic First Weekend Under Elon Musk

By Billy Perrigo
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ga3q_0it8rBbd00

Elon Musk dropped more hints over the weekend about ways he’d make Twitter more profitable, now that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is complete. Internally, employees continued to speculate about widespread layoffs, two employees told TIME.

Musk’s reign at the company so far, one employee said, exhibited “textbook dictator tactics: sow[ing] fear and confusion.”

The billionaire also amplified a lurid and baseless right-wing conspiracy theory about the Oct. 28 attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a tweet that was later deleted. Some media and policy analysts saw this as a bad omen for the spread of misinformation on Twitter under Musk.

Musk is also considering charging users $20 per month to keep their blue “verified” check mark, the Verge reports. Some Twitter employees were told to meet a deadline of Nov. 7 to prepare the new feature or they would be fired, according to the report.

A weekend of employee turmoil

Inside Twitter over the weekend, many employees traded rumors about Musk’s plans for the platform amid a lack of communication from company leadership. The mood was funereal, two employees who wished to remain anonymous told TIME. Employees widely predicted widespread layoffs without severance pay, especially in Twitter’s core engineering organization, based on Musk’s past statements and rumors spreading within the company. On Sunday Musk denied, in a tweet, a New York Times story that suggested he was planning to fire employees before Nov. 1, when the next round of company stock vests. The vests, which occur quarterly, represent a large percentage of some employees’ total compensation.

Documents show that—before the acquisition—the company had plans and policies in place around potential layoffs. An internal Twitter document from days before Musk’s acquisition, reviewed by TIME, says severance packages at Twitter include a lump cash sum of at least two months’ salary, the cash value of any equity that would have vested within three months from their last day at the company, and a cash contribution toward healthcare—so long as employees sign a separation agreement. Twitter’s previous leadership would consider giving employees on work-related visas “extended” notice periods in order to give them more time to find a new employer and remain in the country, the document says. One Twitter employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said there was much concern internally that employees on visas would not be given this extended notice period—meaning they could be forced to leave the U.S. as a result of being laid off.

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Musk appears to have brought in a group of trusted confidants to help him reshape Twitter in his image. Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis and crypto investor Sriram Krishnan both wrote on Twitter that they were helping Musk with the transition, although the formality of those arrangements was unclear. Dozens of Tesla engineers have been brought in and given accounts on internal systems in the days since Musk’s acquisition, the two Twitter employees told TIME. Some employees were asked to print out their recently-written code on paper and present it to Musk for review, according to reports.

How Twitter could change

In tweets over the weekend, Musk and people close to him floated making users pay for verification, bringing back Twitter’s discontinued short-form video app Vine, getting rid of character limits in tweets, and allowing advertisers to pay to send users direct messages. Musk also said on Friday that Twitter will establish a “content moderation council” to discuss “major content decisions or account reinstatements.”

Meanwhile, right-wing accounts across Twitter appeared to celebrate Musk’s takeover of the platform with a campaign of hate speech and racial slurs. Tweets including the n-word spiked by nearly 500% in the 12 hours following the announcement Musk had acquired the platform, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute, a social media analysis group. “Evidence suggests that bad actors are trying to test the limits on Twitter,” the group said.

: As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, the Right Is Celebrating

Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, wrote in a tweet that the site’s rules had not changed, and that the company was taking action against nearly 300 accounts that had posted more than 50,000 tweets repeatedly using one particular slur. Musk, who fired Twitter’s CEO and two other top executives as one of his first acts as Twitter’s owner, tweeted over the weekend to say he was confident in Roth, Twitter’s longtime safety chief. “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies,” Musk added.

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk

Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Newsweek

Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre

There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
protocol.com

Forget the US: Elon Musk’s real Twitter troubles come from abroad

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m listening to spooky music and thinking about how running a giant international company may actually require some sacrifices and compromises for Musk. Plus, questions are swirling about whether Russia hacked Liz Truss’ phone, and Lyft is both the savior of, and biggest liability for, a California ballot initiative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
TIME

As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, the Right Is Celebrating

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter elicited celebration from conservatives on Friday, particularly among those who felt the company’s former leadership unfairly censored conservative viewpoints. “I feel like a kid in a candy store,” tweeted Libs of TikTok, a popular right-wing Twitter account that has been suspended multiple times for violating the platform’s code of conduct.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk to cut 50% of Twitter staff by Friday: report

Elon Musk plans to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff by Friday, November 4, 2022. The Tesla CEO’s target to trim Twitter’s employees is not surprising given that news broke about the job cuts before Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was sealed. Bloomberg sources revealed that the...
Android Authority

Elon Musk buys Twitter: Everything you need to know

Twitter will never be the same again. After months of controversy and negotiation, it’s official: Elon Musk of Tesla and Starlink fame now owns Twitter. The deal, valued at $44 billion, represents the biggest social media buyout since Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014. As a public-facing social network, however, many speculate that Twitter could undergo some drastic changes under Musk’s ownership. Here’s everything you need to know about the terms of the deal and how Twitter could change in the future.
The Verge

Elon Musk will let you pay $8 to be a verified ‘lord’ on Twitter

Elon Musk has announced that a new version of Twitter Blue will include some sort of verification accessible for $8 per month in the US, with the price “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” He announced the shake-up of the premium service by saying that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”
TIME

TIME

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy