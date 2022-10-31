Nets Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York, and for the game both teams have announced their injury report (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Pacers have ruled out Kendall Brown, Daniel Theis and Trevelin Queen.

Meanwhile, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as questionable.

For the Nets, T.J. Warren has been ruled out, while Seth Curry is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off on Saturday night in Brooklyn, and the Pacers won by a score of 125-116.

Right now, the Nets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire NBA.

They are currently 1-5 in their first six games of the season.

Yet, they have a roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

They picked up a win in their second game of the season against the Toronto Raptors but are now on a four-game losing streak.

A team like the Pacers is someone that they are supposed to beat with ease.

Last season, the Pacers were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and this season they are not expected to be competing for the NBA Playoffs.

However, they have started out the season 3-4 in their first seven games, which is okay.

The Nets are led by Durant, who is averaging 32.0 points per contest on 51.2% shooting from the field.

As for the Pacers, they have been led by Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 23.4 points per contest.