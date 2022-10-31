Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince 'Knew Rebels Could Play' With Aggies

The Ole Miss defense chose the 'bend but don't break' approach in the win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels got the win over the Texas A&M Aggies on the road last Saturday but still have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rebels once again had trouble stopping the run and were plagued by other miscues that nearly put Ole Miss in a hole after the first half. Ole Miss went into the locker room down 14-10 at halftime, but the defense managed to bend rather than break in the second half.

The Rebels reclaimed the lead in the third quarter and they did not give it up the rest of the game. Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince spoke with the media after the game about what changed for the defense after halftime.

"We just knew that we could play with [Texas A&M]," Prince told reporters. "We knew we could execute our plays better, have better effort, and do better on defense. Just focus on the things we can control and we'll come out on top."

Texas A&M opted to start true freshman Conner Weigman at quarterback versus the Rebels and he ended the game with 338 passing yards, the highest total the Ole Miss defense has allowed all season. Prince mentioned if the defense was prepared for Weigman ahead of the game.

"[We were] pretty prepared I'd say," Prince said. "I feel like [the defense] takes film study into consideration every week. We make sure we are prepared and prepared for the best."

Weigman certainly gave the Rebels his best on Saturday, recording four touchdown passes in his first collegiate start.

After losing their first game in Week 8 versus the LSU Tigers, the Rebels needed to secure a win over the Aggies if they wanted to keep their season afloat. Prince talked about the team's mindset going into the game versus

"Coming off a loss [to LSU] we knew we needed to win this game for our sake, so we went out there and got the win," Prince said.

