It has taken a couple of years to come to fruition, but Richfield United Methodist Church now is serving lunches in person and drive-through for community members in need. The church previously was working with Stanly Community Christian Ministry, which has continued to provide drive-through meals at Mount Zion Lutheran Church twice a week. However, concerns and delays caused the church to go in a different direction.

RICHFIELD, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO