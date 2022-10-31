Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking to collect winter items to donate to community members in need during their annual fundraiser. The 'Warmth for the Winter' drive is taking place now through Sunday, November 20, where the department will be collecting new or "gently" used outerwear such as coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, and more.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO