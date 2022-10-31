Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Related
news3lv.com
Lululemon hosts grand opening weekend in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lululemon celebrated its grand opening of a new location in the valley. After popular demand, Lululemon has opened a permanent location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Lululemon ambassadors kicked off the grand opening weekend on Friday with surprise activations for customers.
news3lv.com
'Dusk 2 Dawn' kicks off 4th annual campaign at First Friday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Darker nights are approaching as daylight savings time comes to an end, and organizations are highlighting pedestrian safety. In an effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities, the 4th annual Dusk 2 Dawn NV campaign kicked off on Friday. Volunteers joined the community on First Friday, passing...
news3lv.com
Henderson police seeking donations as part of 'Warmth for the Winter' drive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking to collect winter items to donate to community members in need during their annual fundraiser. The 'Warmth for the Winter' drive is taking place now through Sunday, November 20, where the department will be collecting new or "gently" used outerwear such as coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, and more.
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
news3lv.com
Spiegelworld pajama party celebrates one year anniversary of Superfrico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered in pajamas around the purple doors of Superfrico to celebrate its one-year anniversary at The Cosmopolitan. Guests indulged in pancakes, penguins, and pizza at Superfrico's popping pajama party Wednesday night. Spiegelworld’s Impresario Ross Mollison kicked off the night with DJ Marc Baker.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts celebrates 70 years with $.70 donuts, new Tyra Banks Collab
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts is turning 70!. The popular nationwide donut chain, including its Las Vegas location, is gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary this month. A formal celebration will be held on Monday, November 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Randy's Donuts...
news3lv.com
Winter holiday watering schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
news3lv.com
Aviation Nation back in Las Vegas after 3-year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are on the east side of the valley you may want to pick up some earplugs. Aviation Nation came roaring back after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic on Friday. The air show features aerial performances, static displays, and exhibits featuring the...
news3lv.com
Hemamali Perara is News 3's November Teacher of the Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When News 3 shows us for class, expect the unexpected. Our latest stop is Sierra Vista High School. HEMAMALI PERARA is our News 3 Teacher of the Month!. "I'm getting goosebumps," said Perara, as we made the big announcement. Student after student shared how she...
news3lv.com
Pet store owner speaks out after puppies stolen across Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Police released these pictures of two people caught on camera running with a handful of puppies inside Sahara Pets. Its staff says the suspects broke through its front door on October 24 around 4 a.m. and took off with five purebred puppies. Eight...
news3lv.com
LINQ Promenade to host tree lighting ceremony with 'Potted Potter' cast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade will ring in the holiday season with a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony later this month. A spokesperson says the festivities will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m. The cast of "Potted Potter," the Harry Potter-themed parody musical...
news3lv.com
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
news3lv.com
Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
news3lv.com
Applications open for Salvation Army toy assistance in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas valley families can now apply to receive some help for the holidays. The Salvation Army Southern Nevada says it's taking applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program. "Last year, 3,500 children got to experience the joy of waking up on Christmas morning...
news3lv.com
Community comes together to honor crash victim Tina Tintor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The corner of South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway has become the Tina Tintor and Max memorial, and one year after their death, several people visited with flowers. Dena Natale never met Tintor but said she remembers the crash and felt it was important...
news3lv.com
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks dining events and arrivals around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the Strip and off the Strip, Al Mancini and the team at Neon Feast has you covered. Al joined us to talk about all the new happenings in Las Vegas, with openings at resorts and other events.
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
news3lv.com
South Point Hotel, Casino welcomes new police K-9 operations center in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Metro's K9 team members are hanging up their leashes in a brand-new facility. After years of working out of a converted, rundown motor shop, the team is moving into a multimillion-dollar facility on the valley's south end. "We are the longest continuously running K9 unit...
news3lv.com
The Smith Center presents Disney's Frozen, the Broadway Musical
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney's iconic ice queen is coming to Las Vegas!. The Smith Center will be showing Disney's 'Frozen' for a 10-day premiere from March 8, 2023 - March 18, 2023. The performance will continue from Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. afternoon...
Comments / 0