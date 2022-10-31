Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
37 photos of hot drinks to enjoy on a cold day at coffee shops in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the weather continues to get colder, it can be nice to enjoy a warm beverage from coffee shops in the Black Hills area. Here are 37 photos of hot drinks from coffee shops in Rapid City like Harriet & Oak and Dunn Brothers Coffee.
newscenter1.tv
Check out what Sturgis has to offer including this stunning home for less than $1.1 million
STURGIS, S.D. -When it’s not the home of one of the largest motorcycle events in the world, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Sturgis is a quiet community of about 7,000 people nestled at the foot of the Black Hills. 2404 Dolan Creek Road, Sturgis, S.D. $1,095,000. This beautiful newly constructed...
newscenter1.tv
Making the “MOOSE” out of life, Rapid City’s newest visitor is still making the rounds
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Will the moose be joining Rapid City residents for the holidays or will he pack his bags and moose-y on along? The answer to that still remains to be seen. However, our friendly visitor has been spotted a few more times this last week. NC1...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of a national campaign, Rapid City Central High School was recently selected to be South Dakota’s representative in Disney and the Educational Theatre Association’s “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. In April of 2023, the school will be putting on performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” for the public. Artistic Director for the theatre program Justin Speck spoke on the announcement and what it means for the school.
newscenter1.tv
Community members come together for the Black Hills Toy Drive
The holidays are right around the corner, and with the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Here’s how some community members have stepped up to ensure kids and families have the Christmas they hope for....
newscenter1.tv
Stories Behind The Banners: Rosemary McMahon reflects on her service in WAVES
Rosemary McMahon is one of the few women currently represented by a Veterans Honor Banner in Downtown Rapid City. McMahon served in WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) to the Navy, and she carries her legacy with great pride. When she was just 20 years old, McMahon made the...
newscenter1.tv
Area businesses and organizations show middle schooler career possibilities
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Although most eighth graders are focused on getting ready for high school, Rapid City Area Schools wanted to get them thinking about what’s next. The 6th annual Eighth Grade College & Career Fair took place Friday morning at The Monument. Over 1,200 Rapid City area students visited with over 80 vendors from area businesses, colleges, and organizations. The event is part of College & Career Readiness Month which allows students to explore career and college opportunities.
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota will hand out meals for people to gobble up who might need help for Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are concerned about whether or not you’ll be able to pull together a Thanksgiving meal for you and your family, Feeding South Dakota will hold their annual Turkey giveaway. The 12th annual Turkey Giveaway will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 for...
newscenter1.tv
Two events you can participate in to give back to the community during the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This time of year, donating food or time can be an easy way to give back to the community. The Public Works Department of the City of Rapid City teamed up with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union to hold this food drive for it’s first year.
newscenter1.tv
Attention Ladies: You won’t want to miss out on Hill City’s annual Girlfriends’ Weekend
HILL CITY, S.D. – Take a moment and enjoy the night with your girls at the 10th annual Girlfriends’ Weekend in Hill City. “We just invite girlfriends to break away from life for a little bit and spend some time with the women who support you in your world and come out and have a good time,” Lorena Freis, co-owner of The Farmer’s Daughter, said. “Laugh a little bit. Enjoy some treats. Shop a little bit. Have some good food. Drink some wine. Have some fun.”
newscenter1.tv
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joins South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on campaign trail in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made a stop in Rapid City on Wednesday, holding a campaign rally at the Holiday Inn Downtown Convention Center. She was joined by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard served as the Democratic Representative of...
newscenter1.tv
Do NOT throw out your pumpkins! Bring them to this Box Elder Farm instead!
BOX ELDER, S.D.– The Charm Farm Refuge in Box Elder has use for old pumpkins and vegetables, so do not throw them out yet!. The Charm Farm Refuge helps care for animals that have been surrendered for different reasons. As a way to feed the animals, they always look for donations of old food items, especially during fall and winter holidays. After Halloween, used and unused pumpkins can be brought to their farm at 14970 Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder. Whether painted, carved, going soft, or any different state, the pumpkins are given to animals such as goats, pigs, and chickens.
newscenter1.tv
Everything you need to know about the Hill City Boys & Girls Club
Formerly the Hill City Youth Center, the club was formed so kids would have something to do after school. Approximately 80 kids stop by at the club a day, and it serves as a safe place where parents know their kids can go after school and they don’t have to worry.
newscenter1.tv
Can you buy alcohol and medical marijuana at the same place? Rapid City officials addressed this on Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Wednesday’s Legal and Finance meeting in Rapid City saw the approval of an ordinance prohibiting the selling of alcohol in medical cannabis establishments. Assistant City Attorney Justin Williams spoke on the subject after the meeting. How was the ordinance planned?. “What we have done at...
newscenter1.tv
Stories Behind The Banner: Colton Levi Derr’s legacy lives on to support struggling veterans
Colton Levi Derr, a promising young man from New Underwood, graduated from high school in 2006 with a state wrestling title, a well-established amateur rodeo career and a passion for serving his country. Derr first joined the military as an Army reservist and later moved to Fort Hood, Texas where he would later be deployed to Iraq.
newscenter1.tv
No decision yet on death penalty for suspects in Rapid City’s Surfwood double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has yet to make a determination on whether or not they will pursue the death penalty for any of the suspects accused in an August double homicide on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City. Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros, and Erin...
newscenter1.tv
Officials say vacation rentals contribute to housing shortage for Ellsworth airmen
RAPID CITY, S.D. — More than 100 people gathered at The Monument on Thursday to hear from those in-the-know on the B-21 program. Hosted by Elevate Rapid City, these “Critical Issues Luncheons” bring together residents and community leaders on a variety of topics important to the area.
newscenter1.tv
Volleyball Photos and Highlights: Six area teams advance to SoDak 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The road to the state volleyball tournaments continued on Thursday across South Dakota. The final four teams in each region battled it out for a spot in the SoDak 16. Top seed Rapid City Christian hosted St. Thomas More in Region 8A. Rapid City Christian...
newscenter1.tv
Ways to make sure you’re safely heating your home
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As colder temperatures return, you need to make sure you’re safely heating your home. Heating is the number one cause of death in residential fires and the number two cause of all residential structure fires. Here are some ways you can keep yourself safe:
newscenter1.tv
Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained
HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
Comments / 0