Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of a national campaign, Rapid City Central High School was recently selected to be South Dakota’s representative in Disney and the Educational Theatre Association’s “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. In April of 2023, the school will be putting on performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” for the public. Artistic Director for the theatre program Justin Speck spoke on the announcement and what it means for the school.
Community members come together for the Black Hills Toy Drive

The holidays are right around the corner, and with the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Here’s how some community members have stepped up to ensure kids and families have the Christmas they hope for....
Area businesses and organizations show middle schooler career possibilities

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Although most eighth graders are focused on getting ready for high school, Rapid City Area Schools wanted to get them thinking about what’s next. The 6th annual Eighth Grade College & Career Fair took place Friday morning at The Monument. Over 1,200 Rapid City area students visited with over 80 vendors from area businesses, colleges, and organizations. The event is part of College & Career Readiness Month which allows students to explore career and college opportunities.
Attention Ladies: You won’t want to miss out on Hill City’s annual Girlfriends’ Weekend

HILL CITY, S.D. – Take a moment and enjoy the night with your girls at the 10th annual Girlfriends’ Weekend in Hill City. “We just invite girlfriends to break away from life for a little bit and spend some time with the women who support you in your world and come out and have a good time,” Lorena Freis, co-owner of The Farmer’s Daughter, said. “Laugh a little bit. Enjoy some treats. Shop a little bit. Have some good food. Drink some wine. Have some fun.”
Do NOT throw out your pumpkins! Bring them to this Box Elder Farm instead!

BOX ELDER, S.D.– The Charm Farm Refuge in Box Elder has use for old pumpkins and vegetables, so do not throw them out yet!. The Charm Farm Refuge helps care for animals that have been surrendered for different reasons. As a way to feed the animals, they always look for donations of old food items, especially during fall and winter holidays. After Halloween, used and unused pumpkins can be brought to their farm at 14970 Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder. Whether painted, carved, going soft, or any different state, the pumpkins are given to animals such as goats, pigs, and chickens.
Ways to make sure you’re safely heating your home

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As colder temperatures return, you need to make sure you’re safely heating your home. Heating is the number one cause of death in residential fires and the number two cause of all residential structure fires. Here are some ways you can keep yourself safe:
Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained

HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
HILL CITY, SD

