BOX ELDER, S.D.– The Charm Farm Refuge in Box Elder has use for old pumpkins and vegetables, so do not throw them out yet!. The Charm Farm Refuge helps care for animals that have been surrendered for different reasons. As a way to feed the animals, they always look for donations of old food items, especially during fall and winter holidays. After Halloween, used and unused pumpkins can be brought to their farm at 14970 Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder. Whether painted, carved, going soft, or any different state, the pumpkins are given to animals such as goats, pigs, and chickens.

BOX ELDER, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO