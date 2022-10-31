Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
dayton.com
Over 25 things to do, specials happening on First Friday in downtown Dayton
As we countdown to the Dayton Holiday Festival, there’s still plenty to do and see in downtown Dayton. From art, dance, music and film to drink specials and shopping deals, there’s a little something for the whole family. November’s First Friday kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs...
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
dayton.com
9 events to check out in Dayton and beyond this weekend
Monster trucks and model trains are just two of the attractions on tap in the coming days. Two powerfully talented ladies top the weekend offerings, with comedian Paula Poundstone on stage at Victoria Theatre in Dayton and bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent performing at Sorg Opera House in Middletown. Here’s a...
dayton.com
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation
At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
dayton.com
UD student appears on History Channel’s ‘Forged In Fire’
A University of Dayton engineering student appeared last week on the History Channel’s bladesmithing show “Forged In Fire.”. Lucas Terry, 18, appeared on the show’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” due to a partnership with a new video game. ExploreMiami Valley Gaming...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton ice rink set to open this month
The MetroParks Ice Rink will soon welcome back guests for another fun season of ice skating at Riverscape MetroPark, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. The region’s largest outdoor ice rink with views of the Great Miami River will open Friday, Nov. 25. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone...
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
dayton.com
Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood. The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
Sports betting comes to Dayton’s Hollywood Gaming
The Barstool Sportsbook will be able to seat 130 guests with several large-screen televisions and a full-service bar. Above the bar itself will be a 34-foot-wide viewing screen.
dayton.com
New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade
A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
dayton.com
Asian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery like ours’
Leaguer Bakery, located at 2628A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, is an Asian-style bakery featuring traditional Taiwanese pastries and more. Owner Yi-Chuan “Julie” Kao told Dayton.com she opened the bakery in May. She moved to the Dayton area six years ago. She said some pastries in America are too sweet. Asian-style baked goods are healthier and uses less sugar and butter.
