Pritzger's campaign is two faced as democrats go. Why haven't they complained about Liz Cheney campaigning for a Democrat. After all Cheney is a republican. And Pritzger did contribute to Bailey's campaign to show how desperate the dems are so they could pick who they wanted to run against. This country has gone nuts.
they lied about her and she wouldn't go along with the lies and deceit.she is one of the true democrats, unlike her so called colleagues that sold out the country for personal gain. pritzker, what a joke. dont forget tubby removed his toilets to get a tax break....and he rewarded us in Illinois by raising our taxes
let the whining begin, they all know they'll be out, and will cry Wolf over everything that doesnt agree with them
