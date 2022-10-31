ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

Woman killed in Johnson County crash, THP says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a crash in Johnson County Thursday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. A THP report stated that a GMC Yukon driven by 30-year-old Debra Salmons, of Mountain City, was going east on Lakeview Drive. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to go off the left side of the road and down an embankment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Three adults and a juvenile facing charges in assault case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Three adults and a juvenile are facing charges in an assault case in Wise County. Police say the incident happened Sunday in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. Felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants were secured. 18-year-old Kennedi Addington, 18-year-old Gage Alexander Bowman and 25-year-old...
POUND, VA
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

1 killed in Harlan County, Kentucky plane crash, police say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. Thursday regarding a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD: One arrested in connection with weekend shooting downtown

Johnson City — Johnson City Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting downtown last weekend that left two people injured. In a press release, the JCPD says they have charged Zachary Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
wcyb.com

Wise County Sheriff's Office investigating 'possible physical assault'

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "possible physical assault." Police said that reports were made of a party occurring on October 30 in Pound. It is alleged that an assault occurred at the party, authorities said. Investigators have conducted numerous interviews and...
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found

A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

