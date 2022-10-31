Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Pope slams 'childlike' whims of powerful that start wars
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
Post Register
Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson's homes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group...
U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap
SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills.
Post Register
Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For days North Korean officials have raged over U.S.-South Korean military drills, promising a violent response. That response came this week, when the North fired nearly 30 missiles in the span of two days, including a short-range weapon that splashed down near the South Korean sea border and an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced Japan to issue an evacuation alert and halt trains.
Post Register
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to...
Post Register
Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation
PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker in France said Friday he was “deeply hurt” by a racist remark a far-right member of the French parliament made during a legislative session, a comment that has received condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right...
Comments / 0