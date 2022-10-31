Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly. According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a...
14news.com
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
14news.com
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental. Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. Indiana State Fire...
14news.com
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
FLORA, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man previously detained in Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a Flora, Illinois death investigation is currently on the run. Officials say they are looking for Phillip Henson. Back in March, he was arrested and accused of drug induced homicide in the death...
14news.com
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police say a car crashed into the Union County Public Library on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a call from a woman asking for help, saying her husband had rammed her car several times. According to an arrest citation, Christopher Maynard intentionally rammed...
14news.com
Dispatch: Oil well fire breaks out in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An oil well fire has broken out in Henderson County. Fire crews are on scene of a 60-acre fire just outside Corydon. They say the fire is working its way through marshy areas, and it’s mostly affecting brush and a few trees. Officials say...
14news.com
UPDATE: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies St. Joseph Ave. and Allen Lane crash victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound Saint Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane left one person dead on Thursday afternoon, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. According to VCSO officials, the two-vehicle accident led to two people being taken to the hospital. Deputies say that a...
14news.com
Lawsuit filed against EPD for 2020 killing of Rodriquez Pam
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney Mark Miller is suing the City of Evansville, Evansville Police Department, Chief Billy Bolin, and two EPD officers for wrongful death on behalf of relatives of Rodriquez Pam. In November 2020, Pam was shot and killed by Evansville Police after a 911 caller claimed he...
14news.com
Residents to decide on the sale of alcohol in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving around the city of Calhoun, Ky., there are signs asking citizens to vote “no” for alcohol sales. The reasoning for the signs is due to the fact that residents must decide whether alcoholic beverages will be sold in the city for the first time.
14news.com
How to protect yourself from a gas leak
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After investigators determined that the Weinbach Avenue house explosion was caused by an undetected gas leak, many around the Tri-State are concerned about a gas leak in their homes. Natural gas is essential for many homeowners to keep the heat on in the winter, and provide...
14news.com
Henderson firefighters teaching fire safety through entertainment
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are back in schools teaching fire safety. Henderson Fire Department made their way to South Height Elementary to put on their ‘Back to the Eighties’ show. Firefighters dressed up as stars from the eighties like Michael Jackson, Ghostbusters, and characters from the show...
14news.com
Longtime Weinbach resident reflects on changes since explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly three months after a house explosion killed three people on North Weinbach Avenue, officials determined it was an accidental gas explosion. It’s been a long three months for Diane Barth, who’s lived on Weinbach Avenue for almost half her life. She says Wednesday’s...
14news.com
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say. [KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]. Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.
14news.com
GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after officials with the Greenville Fire Department say the person crashed. According to a social media post, it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane in Greenville. GFD says when they...
14news.com
Brighter, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 70s. The record high is 81-degrees set in 1987. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s. Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above...
14news.com
New radio system for Daviess Co. first responders
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County first responders now have a new digital radio system. The county recently purchased P25 digital radios to replace its 20-30-year-old VHF radio system. Officials say that when crews were too far away from their vehicles while on calls, they would lose signal and...
14news.com
Evansville sets up yearly Christmas tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is already showing early signs of the holiday season after the city set up this year’s Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center. There’s a pine tree on the front lawn of an Evansville home which used to have two other pine trees standing next to it, one on either side. One was removed Friday morning to become this year’s Christmas tree, the other was removed a year ago for the same reason.
14news.com
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo has brought the penguins and all other birds inside to help prevent the avian flu. Zoo leaders say a case of avian flu was just confirmed in southern Illinois. There are no cases at Mesker Park at this time. The penguins were pulled...
14news.com
Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit. The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas. A night show of lights is running all the way through December. Officials...
14news.com
What to expect in Vanderburgh Co. for voting early
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Midterm Election Day is less than a week away, and many Vanderburgh County voters are already casting their ballots. According to Clerk of the Circuit Court, Carla Hayden, about 9,000 people have already voted at early voting locations in the county. She says over...
Comments / 0