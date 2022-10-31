ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grassroots effort to fight crime and gun violence in Tuscaloosa is growing. People organizing an upcoming community meeting hope to build off past success to address problems in happening new places there. Tommy Woods says his group, Restoration Ministries, once focused on helping to rehabilitate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby County Humane Society donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help save the lives of pets looking for forever homes in Shelby County. Any amount of money you donate to Shelby Humane right now will be doubled. The shelter is filled to capacity with unwanted, abandoned or abused animals who need food, water, shelter,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather possible Saturday PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect a clear sky tonight with cool temperatures. Grab the jacket this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. A southerly wind will increase the humidity and temperatures on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will gust out of the south upwards of 20mph through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading to a high school football game, you will need a light jacket with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 60s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
JCSO: Body found inside burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
BESSEMER, AL
Honoring the Fallen

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day and Mark Davis is a Veteran with a heart for helping. In 2008 he started ‘Vettes 4 Vets, a which has raised over 600-thousand dollars to help Veterans and their families. In 2016 along with retired Marine Colonel Lee Busby he formed the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project, but it was a project in search of a home.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire. Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern. Alabaster Fire is still on the...
ALABASTER, AL
Birmingham Racing Commission donates over $4M to 50 organizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Birmingham Racing Commission handed out over $4 million in donations to non-profits, schools, hospitals, municipalities and more. Tax revenue created by the Birmingham Race Course Casino’s Historical Horse Racing gaming machines funded the donations. Organizations receiving the funds are listed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fire destroys two Tuscaloosa County school buses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -After two Tuscaloosa County school buses caught on fire on Wednesday, school leaders say the loss won’t affect the process of getting students to school. The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. When Tuscaloosa firefighters arrived on the...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Rent growth slows to near-normal pace in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) –In this economy, it’s not often you hear the word ‘encouraging,’ but Bill Kitchens with CoStar said things are improving for renters. “The big theme that we are seeing right now in Birmingham, and markets across the country, is we are seeing the pace of rent growth starting to cool,” explained Kitchens.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City of Birmingham files lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and daycare facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabaster Fire Department accepting intern applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department is currently accepting internship applications from Thompson High School students in the eleventh and twelfth grades. The department has been successful in the past with accepting interns and eventually hiring them to become full-time employees. Applicants must be at least 17 years...
ALABASTER, AL
Jefferson County Amphitheater’s funding picture gaining clarity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon have an additional large event venue in Jefferson County. Both county and city leaders are discussing the project’s potential, and the project’s funding picture is starting to gain some clarity. While not cheap, with estimates placing a $50 million price tag...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The pride of Chilton County is in the high school band

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton County High School Marching Band. Rebecca Curtin is in her first year as the band director at the school where 70 members make up the Pride. “We embrace the small...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

