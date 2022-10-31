Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
wbrc.com
Brairwood Junior hosts first ‘Wings of Hope’ event for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Briarwood Christian School junior is organizing her first “Wings of Hope” event this month for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Elaina Burt, Miss Jefferson County’s Outstanding Teen, is having a dinner on Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. to raise epilepsy awareness through her organization, Charlie’s Chance.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
wbrc.com
City of Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking ticket fines
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, Tuscaloosa residents can pay off $18 city overtime parking tickets with a toy donation to Toys for Tots, according to city officials. Toys valued at $10 or more will satisfy a $18 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more will...
wbrc.com
Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grassroots effort to fight crime and gun violence in Tuscaloosa is growing. People organizing an upcoming community meeting hope to build off past success to address problems in happening new places there. Tommy Woods says his group, Restoration Ministries, once focused on helping to rehabilitate...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society donations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help save the lives of pets looking for forever homes in Shelby County. Any amount of money you donate to Shelby Humane right now will be doubled. The shelter is filled to capacity with unwanted, abandoned or abused animals who need food, water, shelter,...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather possible Saturday PM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect a clear sky tonight with cool temperatures. Grab the jacket this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. A southerly wind will increase the humidity and temperatures on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will gust out of the south upwards of 20mph through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading to a high school football game, you will need a light jacket with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 60s.
wbrc.com
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
wbrc.com
Honoring the Fallen
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day and Mark Davis is a Veteran with a heart for helping. In 2008 he started ‘Vettes 4 Vets, a which has raised over 600-thousand dollars to help Veterans and their families. In 2016 along with retired Marine Colonel Lee Busby he formed the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project, but it was a project in search of a home.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department was notified at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspicious package left near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue. The security director for Temple Beth-El responded to the location and observed what appeared to be a backpack near the synagogue.
wbrc.com
Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire. Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern. Alabaster Fire is still on the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Racing Commission donates over $4M to 50 organizations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Birmingham Racing Commission handed out over $4 million in donations to non-profits, schools, hospitals, municipalities and more. Tax revenue created by the Birmingham Race Course Casino’s Historical Horse Racing gaming machines funded the donations. Organizations receiving the funds are listed as...
wbrc.com
Fire destroys two Tuscaloosa County school buses
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -After two Tuscaloosa County school buses caught on fire on Wednesday, school leaders say the loss won’t affect the process of getting students to school. The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. When Tuscaloosa firefighters arrived on the...
wbrc.com
Rent growth slows to near-normal pace in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) –In this economy, it’s not often you hear the word ‘encouraging,’ but Bill Kitchens with CoStar said things are improving for renters. “The big theme that we are seeing right now in Birmingham, and markets across the country, is we are seeing the pace of rent growth starting to cool,” explained Kitchens.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham files lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and daycare facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in...
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department accepting intern applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department is currently accepting internship applications from Thompson High School students in the eleventh and twelfth grades. The department has been successful in the past with accepting interns and eventually hiring them to become full-time employees. Applicants must be at least 17 years...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater’s funding picture gaining clarity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon have an additional large event venue in Jefferson County. Both county and city leaders are discussing the project’s potential, and the project’s funding picture is starting to gain some clarity. While not cheap, with estimates placing a $50 million price tag...
wbrc.com
The pride of Chilton County is in the high school band
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Alabama may be known for its peaches, but the pride belongs to the Chilton County High School Marching Band. Rebecca Curtin is in her first year as the band director at the school where 70 members make up the Pride. “We embrace the small...
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
wbrc.com
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
