BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect a clear sky tonight with cool temperatures. Grab the jacket this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. A southerly wind will increase the humidity and temperatures on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will gust out of the south upwards of 20mph through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading to a high school football game, you will need a light jacket with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 60s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO