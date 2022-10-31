Read full article on original website
Related
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country’s morality police. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests there. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other commemorations in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking to people gathered in front of the former U.S. Embassy building, criticized those protesting the theocracy. “Anyone taking the smallest step in the direction of breaching security and riots, must know that they are stepping in the direction of enemies of the Islamic Revolution,” he said. “Americans think they can execute the plan they carried out in some countries like Syria and Libya here. What a false dream!”
Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Troop Mobilizations Hit 318,000
Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty ImagesFaced with increasing losses on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the latest tally of mobilized reservists.
Jordan Peterson’s Constant State of Delusional Panic
Jordan Peterson sees totalitarianism everywhere he looks.The clinical psychologist and professor—turned best-selling author and self-help guru to disaffected young males and, now, right-wing culture war commentator—argues that vaccine mandates, gender-neutral pronouns, and excesses of compassion (a possible symptom of “female totalitarianism”) are all nudges toward an inescapable descent toward absolute state control.Peterson’s latest anti-totalitarian campaign focuses on the tyranny of…professional services and accounting firms.In a recent article for The Telegraph titled, “Peddlers of environmental doom have shown their true totalitarian colours,” Peterson envisions a dystopian near-future in which the international accounting firm Deloitte—working in conjunction with governments and international institutions—imposes...
Comments / 0