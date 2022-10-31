Read full article on original website
UPDATED: High school football playoff picture: Who is in and who needs help
With the regular-season finishing Friday, seven teams have already clinched postseason berths in the eight-team Class 6 Region B playoff bracket. The eighth spot is still up for grabs with Gar-Field, Potomac and Freedom-South Riding having the best chance to claim it. Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) is the No. 1 seed regardless...
Nov. 3 high school roundup: Forest Park volleyball back in states for first time since 2013
Forest Park returned to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2013 following Thursday’s 3-2 win over No. 1 overall seed and host Battlefield in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. Zoe Strachan led the Bruins (16-7) with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 6 digs. Jasmine Okeoma...
Gadsden City's Clyde Curry catches nine passes 146 yards and three TDs in playoff win
Gadsden City's Matthew Sparks threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, leading the way for Gadsden area top performers in first round of the AHSAA football playoffs. Here are the rest of the Gadsden are top performers. Boaz's Tristan Childers rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries...
Brian Westhoff is the go-to expert for local high school football teams seeking clarity about their playoff chances
Earlier in the week, Amare Campbell direct messaged Brian Westhoff with a question about Unity Reed’s playoff possibilities. Westhoff had only met the Lions’ standout once, but he understood the reason behind Campbell’s request. It’s something Westhoff has grown accustomed to over the last three weeks.
Marshall wins big; McLean, Oakton lose
The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.
