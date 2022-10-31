ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATED: High school football playoff picture: Who is in and who needs help

With the regular-season finishing Friday, seven teams have already clinched postseason berths in the eight-team Class 6 Region B playoff bracket. The eighth spot is still up for grabs with Gar-Field, Potomac and Freedom-South Riding having the best chance to claim it. Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) is the No. 1 seed regardless...
Marshall wins big; McLean, Oakton lose

The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.
