ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Trump sues NY Attorney General Letitia James for 'intimidation'

Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of conducting a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him. It follows a lawsuit that Ms James launched against Mr Trump and three of his children last September, accusing them of fraud committed over a decade. Mr Trump,...
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
The Associated Press

Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.” “People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!’” Pelosi told those on the call. “I believe that this race is very winnable,” Pelosi said. Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, “It’s going to be a long haul.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Progressives Should Support the GOP’s Social Security Reform Efforts

It is usually a sign of desperation when Democratic campaigns trot out the old Social Security scare tactics.And right on cue, as his party braces for a midterm shellacking, President Joe Biden tweeted that “you’ve been paying into Social Security your whole life. You earned it. Now, Republicans in Congress want to cut it. Who the hell do they think they are?” Former President Barack Obama also recently gave a speech lambasting any reforms to the program. Democratic campaigns, activists, and funders like the Lincoln Project have asserted that “If Republicans win, they can and will eliminate Medicare and Social...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy