Weir, Skorski differ on school choice, but not every issue
Steve Weir, the Republican candidate for state representative in the 55th House District, has two daughters who are competitive swimmers.
REPUBLICAN
Hometown: Hebron
Age: 48
Experience: Unsuccessfully ran for 19th Senate District seat in 2020
Education: Attended the University of Connecticut
Occupation: Former Glastonbury police officer, in business development management for Blusky Restoration Contractors
Weir lives with his family in Hebron, served by RHAM High School, which doesn’t have its own swimming team, although it has participated in co-op programs with other school systems. As a result, one of his daughters went to a private school and another to a parochial school.
