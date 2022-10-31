Read full article on original website
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 25-31, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Arthur Levon Stiller (B /M/71) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), 2) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), 3) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F) at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, on 10/25/2022 13:15. Cameron Jay Woodall (B /M/18)...
WBTV
More charges made after police chase in Mooresville involving 2 adults, 3 juveniles
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase involving five suspects ended in a crash early Thursday morning, the Mooresville Police Department says. Officers say around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, they observed a breaking and entering of vehicles in the Gateway Boulevard area. When officers approached, five suspects fled in...
Stanly News & Press
Norwood, Sheriff’s Office make arrest, seize more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwood Police Department are continuing a joint investigation into tackling the county’s opioid epidemic. In doing so, an operation on Monday in the northern end of the county resulted in the arrest of an individual and the seizure of more than a kilogram of uncut fentanyl.
3 women arrested after police say they fought 2 students, 1 teacher at NC high school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults were arrested at a Guilford County high school after police say they arrived at the school's campus to help assist their relatives in beating up a group of students. The Greensboro Police Department said Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21,...
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County H & I Felony District Court Report (November 3)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman announced dispositions in the following cases during recent terms of H & I Felony District Court in Iredell County:. ♦ Anthony Aremia pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation and Speeding 116 in a 65 and was sentenced to 120 days suspended.
2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
Charlotte Stories
Gastonia Police Lock Down Neighborhood After Armed Assailant Escapes On Foot
Last night a domestic dispute in Gastonia erupted into a hostage situation, a gun fight, and a neighborhood lockdown as police used helicopters, K9 units, and dozens of officers to search for an armed assailant late into the night. The incident began in a home off Pine Forest Drive, near...
Two shot, one killed, in Cookout parking lot on Saturday
ROCKINGHAM — At 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, two males were shot, one fatally, in the Cookout parking lot on East Broad Avenue.
WBTV
Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
Convicted killer to spend a decade in prison for robberies in 3 local counties
DENVER, N.C. — A convicted killer Channel 9 has followed for years will spend 10 years in prison for robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. John Paul Gaddy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. Prosecutors said he robbed three stores in three different counties in the area in 2021.
WBTV
CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
Silver Alert issued in Moore County
PINEHURST — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in Moore County. According to a press release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 68-year-old Mary Gibson Haywood was last seen leaving FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with a white male in a small black passenger vehicle. Haywood...
WBTV
Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects that used stolen credit cards at a local Target. Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, two men broke into a parked vehicle at the Purser Hulsey Park on Matthews-Mint Hill Road and stole a wallet.
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
