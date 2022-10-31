ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest woman for identity theft

The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 25-31, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Arthur Levon Stiller (B /M/71) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), 2) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), 3) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F) at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, on 10/25/2022 13:15. Cameron Jay Woodall (B /M/18)...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County H & I Felony District Court Report (November 3)

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman announced dispositions in the following cases during recent terms of H & I Felony District Court in Iredell County:. ♦ Anthony Aremia pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest, Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation and Speeding 116 in a 65 and was sentenced to 120 days suspended.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Silver Alert issued in Moore County

PINEHURST — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in Moore County. According to a press release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 68-year-old Mary Gibson Haywood was last seen leaving FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with a white male in a small black passenger vehicle. Haywood...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects that used stolen credit cards at a local Target. Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, two men broke into a parked vehicle at the Purser Hulsey Park on Matthews-Mint Hill Road and stole a wallet.
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

