New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening date

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

BIG FLATS, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Officials are providing more details on the fire at the Big Flats Applebee’s earlier this month and a tentative timeline of when the popular restaurant will reopen.

Big Flats Fire Department Chief David Saltsman told 18 News that, based on the preliminary investigation, fire officials determined the October 23 blaze started underneath a flat-top grill. The fire suppression system engaged but didn’t put out the flames because of the location, Saltsman said.

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Big Flats

Big Flats Town Supervisor Ed Fairbrother said that the owners of the Applebee’s location are hoping to make the necessary repairs in order to reopen three weeks after the fire.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, with heavy smoke seen billowing out of the vents near the back of the building. Witnesses and reporters on the scene said flames were also seen coming from the roof.

