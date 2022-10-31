Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Trial of Salem (West Virginia) man moved to March
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 50-year-old Salem man waived his right to a speedy prosecution Friday, allowing his trial for two counts of felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm to be pushed to next spring. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish set a final pretrial conference March 3...
WVNews
Arnold Gordon Krafft
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Arnold Gordon Krafft, 80 of Brush Run, West Union went home to…
WVNews
Glenn Leroy Casto
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV, a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator / athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working...
WVNews
Grantsville woman arrested for assault
GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
WVNews
More than $75,000 donated to Morgantown, West Virginia, Ronald McDonald House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A summer campaign resulted in more than $75,000 being donated from local McDonald’s restaurants to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown and Pittsburgh. “Oh, we are very excited,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “McDonald’s has been a...
WVNews
Bishop House is 150 years old
KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
WVNews
County commission sets meeting with expert to discuss EMS fee
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to meet with a company that develops data that would be needed in order to implement a county EMS fee. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone had a price from GST earlier on mapping structures in the county. The company already does GIS mapping for the county assessor’s office. Knowing the number and location of structures is important if an ordinance is passed, because counties bill per structure.
WVNews
Solid Waste Authority working on comprehensive plan
KINGWOOD – The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board held its first public hearing on the Commercial Solid Waste Facility Siting Plan and Comprehensive Litter and Solid Waste Management Plan, with no one from the public attending to comment on the proposal. The plans are the program for the...
WVNews
WVU's high-powered offense must continue to carry the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia’s offense has developed any type of identity through the season’s first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers’ way — it is as a team that can score points. It has done so...
WVNews
Philip Barbour rallies late for thrilling OT win over Point Pleasant in state semifinals
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Arrington Sparks scored the goal of her life…and then did it again four minutes and 59 seconds later. The first strike, with 1:59 left in regulation, tied a shootout between her second-seeded Philip Barbour Colts and the third-seeded Point Pleasant Black Knights in the Class AA/A state semifinals at 3-3.
WVNews
Joan Phyllis Ross
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Phyllis Ross, 82, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease. She was born on December 12, 1939, in Fairmont, daughter of the...
WVNews
Point Pleasant beats Fairmont Senior in state semifinals, 3-0; all fans ejected from match in 2nd half
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Friday’s Class A/AA boys soccer state semifinal match between No. 2 Fairmont Senior and No. 3 Point Pleasant started with great anticipation, but ended in surreal fashion as all fans on both sides were ejected midway through the second half of the Black Knights’ 3-0 victory over the Polar Bears.
WVNews
Indians use big second quarter to down Lincoln, 62-14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to take control of the game for an easy 62-14 victory over county rival Class AA No. 8 Lincoln in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at Wayne Jamison Field. The Cougars (7-3)...
WVNews
Calvin Plum
INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
WVNews
Gore Luxe Development ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday
Gore Luxe Development was formally welcomed to downtown Clarksburg with a ribbon cutting Friday morning. The Gore Building includes 24 apartment units, seven storefronts and several office spaces.
WVNews
linc 23 in a sea of red.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to t…
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
WVNews
Caleb Young
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Friday’s Class A/AA boys soccer state semifinal match between No.…
Comments / 0