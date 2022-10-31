KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to meet with a company that develops data that would be needed in order to implement a county EMS fee. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone had a price from GST earlier on mapping structures in the county. The company already does GIS mapping for the county assessor’s office. Knowing the number and location of structures is important if an ordinance is passed, because counties bill per structure.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO