Lumberport, WV

WVNews

Trial of Salem (West Virginia) man moved to March

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 50-year-old Salem man waived his right to a speedy prosecution Friday, allowing his trial for two counts of felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm to be pushed to next spring. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish set a final pretrial conference March 3...
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Glenn Leroy Casto

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV, a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator / athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Grantsville woman arrested for assault

GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Bishop House is 150 years old

KINGWOOD — One of Kingwood’s historic homes, the Charles M. Bishop house on High Street, was ready to move into on July 11, 1872, as a four-room Greek-Italian style home, according to W.G. William’s book “Indians and the First 150 Years.”. C.H. McCafferty was the contractor....
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

County commission sets meeting with expert to discuss EMS fee

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to meet with a company that develops data that would be needed in order to implement a county EMS fee. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone had a price from GST earlier on mapping structures in the county. The company already does GIS mapping for the county assessor’s office. Knowing the number and location of structures is important if an ordinance is passed, because counties bill per structure.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Solid Waste Authority working on comprehensive plan

KINGWOOD – The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board held its first public hearing on the Commercial Solid Waste Facility Siting Plan and Comprehensive Litter and Solid Waste Management Plan, with no one from the public attending to comment on the proposal. The plans are the program for the...
WVNews

Joan Phyllis Ross

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Phyllis Ross, 82, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease. She was born on December 12, 1939, in Fairmont, daughter of the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Indians use big second quarter to down Lincoln, 62-14

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to take control of the game for an easy 62-14 victory over county rival Class AA No. 8 Lincoln in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at Wayne Jamison Field. The Cougars (7-3)...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Calvin Plum

INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
INDEPENDENCE, WV
WVNews

WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Caleb Young

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Friday’s Class A/AA boys soccer state semifinal match between No.…
POINT PLEASANT, WV

