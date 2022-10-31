ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet

There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
Houston Chronicle

Pedro Martinez sees himself in Astros SP Cristian Javier

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier is just a little over two years removed from his MLB debut, but one of the all-time greats at his position has already seen enough from Javier to heap high praise on him. Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez weighed in on Houston's starter...
Houston Chronicle

Astros ace Justin Verlander finally exorcises World Series demons

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One batter into his second World Series start of 2022, it appeared Thursday night would hold more of the same Fall Classic woes that have become oddly common for Justin Verlander throughout his storied career. Then the Houston Astros...
Houston Chronicle

The two Astros World Series plays that will live on in Houston lore

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a roster loaded with All-Stars, potential future Hall of Famers and a breakout rookie, it was a pair of unexpected contributors who helped seal a 3-2 win that moved the Houston Astros just one win away from their second World Series title.
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros lineup wakes up in critical Game 4 win

The Houston Astros threw the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday night, a historic Game 4 win in which the Astros did something accomplished by no team since the 1956 Yankees. Yet take a longer lens when looking at this series, and the dominance of Houston's rotation may not be the most impactful story of the night.
Houston Chronicle

Signed baseball from Astros' no-hitter heading to Hall of Fame

The Houston Astros pitching staff made baseball history on Wednesday night as they threw the first combined no-hitter in playoff history. Starting pitcher Cristian Javier worked a bulk of the evening as he tossed six brilliant innings in a 5-0 Game 4 victory. The 25-year-old struck out nine and did not allow a hit, and he scattered just two base-runners with a pair of walks on the evening. Javier was still cruising as he completed his night in the bottom of the sixth, finishing the outing with nine consecutive four-seam fastballs.
