Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in Week 9 in what should be a very one-sided game. The Bills have won four games in a row heading into this Week 9 matchup, while the Jets just lost to the Patriots. Zach Wilson struggled against the New England defense in Week 8, and the Buffalo defense is even stronger.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO