ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Early-Morning Fire Destroys Commercial Building in Boyle Heights

Battling heavy flames in the early morning hours, fire crews extinguished a blaze at a one-story commercial building in Boyle Heights Friday. Firefighters arrived at 1:35 a.m. to 3133 E. 12th St. where they found flames coming out of the building’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit

A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson

The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused minimal damage to a postal office in Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside Fire Department told City News Service. Guzzetta said that...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Crash on The 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported

A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD: Report of Shooting at Los Angeles High School Apparent Hoax

A report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School Friday apparently was a hoax. Officers were sent to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, in the Mid-Wilshire District, about 12:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The reported shooting incident in the 4600...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road

Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Identified

A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete

A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified

A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured After Shooting in South Los Angeles

A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. Details...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles

A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Bus Commuters Still Stranded as OCTA Strike Enters Day 2

Orange County Transportation Authority officials Friday called on the union representing maintenance workers to resume bargaining talks to end a strike in its second day that has shut down bus service, but a union leader said his members want to continue talks but the agency will not budge on its last offer.
mynewsla.com

Woman, 27, Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

A 27-year-old woman was found safe after being reported missing Wednesday. Mikkebra Alexis Debose had last been seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 44800 block of Sierra Highway, near Antelope Valley High School, in Lancaster. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday night that Debose had been found...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in West Adams Area of LA; Motorist Sought

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man, in his 50s, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Union Announces Strike Against OCTA; Bus Service to Shut Down Thursday

Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Struck While Riding Through San Jacinto Intersection

A bicyclist was struck and injured by a car Wednesday while riding through a San Jacinto intersection, prompting a Riverside County sheriff’s investigation. The collision happened around 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Avenue and Sandalwood Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. An engine crew was passing the location...
SAN JACINTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy