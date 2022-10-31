Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
mynewsla.com
Early-Morning Fire Destroys Commercial Building in Boyle Heights
Battling heavy flames in the early morning hours, fire crews extinguished a blaze at a one-story commercial building in Boyle Heights Friday. Firefighters arrived at 1:35 a.m. to 3133 E. 12th St. where they found flames coming out of the building’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports Sudden Rise in Weekly COVID Cases, Warns of Winter Surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused minimal damage to a postal office in Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside Fire Department told City News Service. Guzzetta said that...
mynewsla.com
Crash on The 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported
A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Seeks to Address Increase of Charter Flights at Van Nuys Airport
Seeking to address concerns over an increase in chartered flights at Van Nuys Airport, the City Council voted Friday to seek an analysis of the regulations of charter operations at the airport. The Van Nuys Airport has seen an increase of “chartering by the seat,” where passengers pay to reserve...
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Report of Shooting at Los Angeles High School Apparent Hoax
A report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School Friday apparently was a hoax. Officers were sent to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, in the Mid-Wilshire District, about 12:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The reported shooting incident in the 4600...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Identified
A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
mynewsla.com
First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete
A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Person Injured After Shooting in South Los Angeles
A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. Details...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
OC Bus Commuters Still Stranded as OCTA Strike Enters Day 2
Orange County Transportation Authority officials Friday called on the union representing maintenance workers to resume bargaining talks to end a strike in its second day that has shut down bus service, but a union leader said his members want to continue talks but the agency will not budge on its last offer.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 27, Found Safe After Being Reported Missing
A 27-year-old woman was found safe after being reported missing Wednesday. Mikkebra Alexis Debose had last been seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 44800 block of Sierra Highway, near Antelope Valley High School, in Lancaster. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday night that Debose had been found...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in West Adams Area of LA; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man, in his 50s, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Union Announces Strike Against OCTA; Bus Service to Shut Down Thursday
Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Struck While Riding Through San Jacinto Intersection
A bicyclist was struck and injured by a car Wednesday while riding through a San Jacinto intersection, prompting a Riverside County sheriff’s investigation. The collision happened around 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Avenue and Sandalwood Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. An engine crew was passing the location...
Comments / 0