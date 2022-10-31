ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

GOLF DISTRICTS: Ponte Vedra wins titles twice, Bartram and Seabreeze repeat

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago

ST. AUGUSTINE – The playoffs are here and many area teams have come ready to play.

Districts were last week and several local teams are headed to regionals. The top three teams in each district clinched berths into regionals with individuals from nonqualifying teams also making the cut.

Here’s a recap of the district tournaments for Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns County teams.

More Sharks: PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Ponte Vedra golf star Carson Brewer is back in time for district

Never Forget: Nonprofit organization Ground Zero 360 stands at the intersection of life and sports

Boys

Tocoi Creek shines, Beachside too

The Toros won their first district title in only their second year of existence. Freshman Joey Hage led the way for Tocoi as the 2A District 4 medalist, shooting 1-under-par 71 Carter Abitabilo finished third with a 75.

First-year school Beachside advanced to regionals behind Jonah Nacional, Caiden Lee, Nolan Harper and Brock Wilson, all of whom tied for eighth with a 77.

Matanzas is headed to regionals, taking the third and final qualifying spot. Trevor Challice and Ashton Arlaud tied for sixth with matching 76s.

St. Augustine finished fourth to just miss the cut for regionals. Luke Splane, who finished second overall with a 74, will advance individually with David Brothers also advancing after tying for third.

Menendez finished fifth to end their season. Cash Winch shot an 81.

St. Joseph Academy falls

The Green Wave ended their season at the 1A District 3  match. Matthew Webb shot an 82 and finished sixth to lead the way for St. Joseph.

Nease nets big win

The Panthers won 3A District 3. Nease's Jackson Klauk (70) tied for medalist along with Bartram Trail's Brody Stevenson and Creekside's Bryson Hughes.

Hughes and Stevenson advanced individually to regionals. Their teams, though, will not with Bartram Trail finishing fifth and Creekside, sixth.

Ponte Vedra starts championship run

The Sharks started their run for an eight title with a 2A District 3 win. Camden Smith was the match medalist, shooting a 3-under 72. Brock Blaise and Rohan Singh shot 2 under to tie for third. Stefan Ink shot a 74 to finish sixth.

As a team, the boys shot a 285 to defeat second-place Bishop Kenny by 16 strokes.

Seabreeze advances

The Sandcrabs head to districts again with a third-place finish in 2A District 6. Isaac Baldwin and Cole Miller finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Pine Ridge, Atlantic and Mainland all head home for the season after finishing fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

Spruce Creek takes title

The Hawks are the 3A District 4 champs. Gabe Hull lead the way with a second-place finish, carding a 2-under 72. Tyler Brewer shot even-par 72 to finish third, and Michael Watson was fifth with a 76.

New Smyrna Beach ended its season at districts, finishing fifth. Danny Byers and Masen McKain tied for sixth, shooting a 77.

DeLand finished seventh.

Trinity Christian, Father Lopez fall

The Eagles head home after a 10th place finish in 1A District 7. Father Lopez finished 12th.

Flagler Palm Coast stumbles

The Bulldogs fell out of playoff contention with fifth-place finish in 3A District 2. Wynter Dodson tied for 9th with an 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NtAC_0it8llP300

Girls

Matanzas back on top

The Lady Pirates defended their district title, winning 2A District 4 behind medalist Alexandra Gazzoli who shot 1-under 72. Zoe Alred shot finished 4th with an 87.

Beachside advanced to regionals with second-place finish. Ralienne Nacional (76) and Maddie Rathjen (77) finished second and third, respectively.

Menendez finished third to take the final qualifying spot. Maria Berenguer finished sixth overall.

Sharks shine, again

The Ponte Vedra girls’ team won the 2A District 3 title to match the boys’ effort. Nancy Cox was the match medalist, shooting 2-under 72. Stella Moritz shot a 75 to finish second overall. Lauren Barned (82) and Alexandra Drum (83) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Bears win again

Bartram Trail defended their district title with a big victory in 3A District 2. Lizzie Thompson and Helena Rios tied for third, carding an 81. Fiona Clancy shot an 82 and finished fifth.

Nease finished third to advance. Shanya Arasu finished second with an 80.

Creekside fell out of the playoffs with a fourth-place finish. Kyra Gravelle led the way for the Lady Knights, finishing 12th.

Seabreeze keeps winning

The Lady Sandcrabs took home a district title for the second straight year led by Amelia Cobb, who shot a 74 and was the 2A District 6 match medalist. Riley Fletcher finished third with a 78 and Hannah Ashton finished fourth with an 80.

DeLand survives

The Lady Bulldogs just made the regional cut with third-place finish in 3A District 4. McKenzie Coody led the way with a seventh-place finish and a 79.

New Smyrna Beach, Spruce Creek and University finished fifth, seventh and 10th, respectively.

Father Lopez advances

The Green Wave finished third in 1A District 7 to keep their season alive. Star Eden Tsouklaris shot a 76 to finish seventh.

