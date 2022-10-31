ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit

A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Early-Morning Fire Destroys Commercial Building in Boyle Heights

Battling heavy flames in the early morning hours, fire crews extinguished a blaze at a one-story commercial building in Boyle Heights Friday. Firefighters arrived at 1:35 a.m. to 3133 E. 12th St. where they found flames coming out of the building’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD: Report of Shooting at Los Angeles High School Apparent Hoax

A report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School Friday apparently was a hoax. Officers were sent to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, in the Mid-Wilshire District, about 12:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The reported shooting incident in the 4600...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing in New Mexico

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico, the airline said Wednesday, when the plane’s cabin appeared to fill with smoke. The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when a smoky order started to fill the cabin, according to media reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Crash on The 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported

A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
SEAL BEACH, CA
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road

Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson

The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside...
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in West Adams Area of LA; Motorist Sought

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man, in his 50s, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD: Motorist Facing Possible Charges in Double Fatal Woodland Hills Crash

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead remained hospitalized Wednesday, and police said he was facing possible criminal charges. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles

A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Person Injured After Shooting in South Los Angeles

A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. Details...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County Reports More Than 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19

Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 positive patients in its latest data, down 34 from the previous day. There were 1,592 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health. There were also 191 patients reported in intensive care, down 12 from the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified

A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought

Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
COVINA, CA
First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete

A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
LOS ANGELES, CA

