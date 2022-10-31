Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
mynewsla.com
Early-Morning Fire Destroys Commercial Building in Boyle Heights
Battling heavy flames in the early morning hours, fire crews extinguished a blaze at a one-story commercial building in Boyle Heights Friday. Firefighters arrived at 1:35 a.m. to 3133 E. 12th St. where they found flames coming out of the building’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Report of Shooting at Los Angeles High School Apparent Hoax
A report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School Friday apparently was a hoax. Officers were sent to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, in the Mid-Wilshire District, about 12:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The reported shooting incident in the 4600...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Seeks to Address Increase of Charter Flights at Van Nuys Airport
Seeking to address concerns over an increase in chartered flights at Van Nuys Airport, the City Council voted Friday to seek an analysis of the regulations of charter operations at the airport. The Van Nuys Airport has seen an increase of “chartering by the seat,” where passengers pay to reserve...
mynewsla.com
LA-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing in New Mexico
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico, the airline said Wednesday, when the plane’s cabin appeared to fill with smoke. The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when a smoky order started to fill the cabin, according to media reports.
mynewsla.com
Crash on The 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported
A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports Sudden Rise in Weekly COVID Cases, Warns of Winter Surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Lost Both Legs When Hit by Metro L Line Train Settles Suit
A man who says he fell onto the Metro L (Gold) Line tracks in 2018 and remained unconscious there for nearly 11 minutes before being hit by a train, causing him to lose both legs, has reached a settlement of his lawsuit against Metro, attorneys in the case told a judge Friday.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in West Adams Area of LA; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man, in his 50s, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Motorist Facing Possible Charges in Double Fatal Woodland Hills Crash
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead remained hospitalized Wednesday, and police said he was facing possible criminal charges. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 548 Mateo and Sixth streets west of Santa Fe Avenue where they learned the victim was approached by four men and the victim began arguing with them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
mynewsla.com
Person Injured After Shooting in South Los Angeles
A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. Details...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports More Than 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 positive patients in its latest data, down 34 from the previous day. There were 1,592 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health. There were also 191 patients reported in intensive care, down 12 from the previous day.
mynewsla.com
Officials Seeking Help Identifying Patient at Beverly Hospital in Montebello
Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a 34-year-old woman who is a patient at the facility. The woman is Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 218 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. A photo of her face was not being released, but...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
mynewsla.com
First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete
A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
