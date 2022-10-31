Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 positive patients in its latest data, down 34 from the previous day. There were 1,592 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health. There were also 191 patients reported in intensive care, down 12 from the previous day.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO