Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

Winter sports are on the horizon and fall sports are hitting the home stretch as athletes from volleyball, football and cross country turned in stellar performances last week and are are among the finalists for Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.

Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: "Athlete of the Week nomination" to ensure it's seen.

The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.

Female athletes

Analee Larrea, Fr., Denver City — Came in fourth in the Region I-3A cross country meet to earn a trip to state.

Analley Moreno, Jr., Plains — Won the Region I-2A cross country title in 12:34.0.

Ashtyn Paige, Sr., Estacado — Had 13 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and ace against Snyder to help clinch Estacado's first playoff appearance since 1997.

Male athletes

Kristian Ford, Sr., Hale Center — Ran for 164 yards and two TDs on 11 carries against Lockney.

Jake Soliz, Sr., Olton — Needed just five catches to compile 144 yards and three touchdowns against Tahoka.

Dallas Sumner, Fr., New Deal — Went 12-of-16 passing for 218 yards and two TDs, adding 83 yards and another score on nine rushing attempts against Sundown