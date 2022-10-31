CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – After an opening weekend sweep of Dartmouth (W, 5-2) and Princeton (W, 4-2), No. 15/15 Harvard men's ice hockey (2-0-0, 2-0-0 ECACH) hosts Brown (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECACH) and Yale (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECACH) at Bright-Landry Hockey Center this weekend. On opening night against the Big Green, junior forward Alex Laferriere, the ECACH Forward of the Week, matched a career high with four points (two goals, two assist) to key a Harvard comeback from an early 2-0 deficit. On Saturday, it was sophomore Matthew Coronato's two third period goals that helped Harvard rally from a 2-1 third period deficit against the Tigers. Brown and Yale opened the season with a home-and-home series against each other, with Yale winning on Friday night (W, 2-0) in New Haven, and Brown earning the victory (W, 2-1) on Saturday in Providence.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO