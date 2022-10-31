Read full article on original website
gocrimson.com
Men’s Basketball Travels to Morehouse for 2022-23 Season Opener on Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's basketball makes an historic trip to face Morehouse College in its 2022-23 season opener on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at McAfee Court at Forbes Arena as the Crimson will play at the Maroon Tigers for the first time in program history.
gocrimson.com
Men’s Soccer Heads to Princeton Saturday on Six-Game Unbeaten Streak
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer plays at Princeton University on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium in Princeton, New Jersey, with the Crimson bringing a six-game unbeaten streak into the contest. What to Know. Harvard has posted an undefeated 4-0-2...
gocrimson.com
Women's Basketball to Open 2022-23 Season at Home vs Rhode Island
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Returning to the court for the first time since March 11, 2022, the Harvard women's basketball team will open its 2022-23 campaign at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against University of Rhode Island. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
gocrimson.com
Men’s Basketball vs. Massachusetts Officially Sold Out
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's basketball's game against the University of Massachusetts set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Lavietes Pavilion is officially sold out. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to visit VividSeats.com. About Harvard-Massachusetts Men's Basketball. Harvard and Massachusetts have...
gocrimson.com
No. 15/15 Men's Ice Hockey Rides Power Play to 5-2 Win Over Brown
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Junior forward Alex Laferriere scored a pair of goals, and sophomore forward Matthew Coronato and senior defenseman Ryan Siedem each added three assists to help lead No. 15/15 Harvard men's ice hockey (3-0-0, 3-0-0 ECAC Hockey) to a 5-2 win over Brown (1-2-0, 1-2-0 ECAC Hockey) on Friday night (Nov. 4) at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. First-year goaltender Aku Koskenvuo made 21 saves in his collegiate debut in net to earn the win.
gocrimson.com
No. 15/15 Men's Ice Hockey Hosts Brown, Yale This Weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – After an opening weekend sweep of Dartmouth (W, 5-2) and Princeton (W, 4-2), No. 15/15 Harvard men's ice hockey (2-0-0, 2-0-0 ECACH) hosts Brown (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECACH) and Yale (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECACH) at Bright-Landry Hockey Center this weekend. On opening night against the Big Green, junior forward Alex Laferriere, the ECACH Forward of the Week, matched a career high with four points (two goals, two assist) to key a Harvard comeback from an early 2-0 deficit. On Saturday, it was sophomore Matthew Coronato's two third period goals that helped Harvard rally from a 2-1 third period deficit against the Tigers. Brown and Yale opened the season with a home-and-home series against each other, with Yale winning on Friday night (W, 2-0) in New Haven, and Brown earning the victory (W, 2-1) on Saturday in Providence.
gocrimson.com
RV/RV Women's Hockey Travels to Union and RPI This Weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The RV/RV Harvard women's hockey team will hit the road for the first time this season when it takes on Union and RPI on its home ice on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Crimson (1-3-0, 1-3-0 ECACH) head to Schenectady and Troy, N.Y. looking to gain ground in the ECAC standings.
gocrimson.com
Radcliffe Heavyweight Rowing Set For Princeton Chase on Sunday
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard Radcliffe Heavyweight Rowing will travel this weekend to Princeton to compete in the Princeton Chase at Lake Carnegie on Sunday, Nov. 6. - This will be the team's first time racing at the Princeton Chase since the 2015 fall season. - This will be the last...
