Maryland voters have until end of week to request mail-in ballots

Taking a deeper look at issues on the ballot 03:15

The deadline for voters to request mail-in ballots to be delivered by for the 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Additionally, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot be sent through email is Friday, Nov. 4.

Marylanders can request a mail-in ballot by submitting an online application here or submitting a paper application here by mail or at their local board of elections office .

MORE: WJZ's voter guide to the 2022 general election

Voters who would like to receive a mail-in ballot for all future elections may sign up for the permanent mail-in ballot list when requesting a ballot. Once voters are on this list, elections officials will send them a mail-in ballot for each future election in which the voters are eligible to vote.

Properly completed mail-in ballots must be returned by the U.S. Mail, submitted at a voter's local board of elections office or placed in an official ballot drop box in a voter's jurisdiction of residence no later than Nov. 8. Voters can also drop off properly completed ballots at early voting centers and Election Day polling places.

Ballots cast by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8 in order to be counted. Ballots cast by drop box must be submitted prior to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

There are 281 ballot boxes located across the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online here .

For those voters who wish to vote in-person prior to Election Day, early voting continues until Nov. 3. Early voting centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A list of early voting centers is available online here (in Spanish ).

Those intending to take advantage of same-day registration must provide documentation proving their place of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation include: an MVA-issued driver's license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document displaying the voter's name and new address. Eligible Marylanders can register to vote and cast their ballots at any early voting location in the jurisdiction in which they reside.