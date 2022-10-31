ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imgW5_0it8lChk00
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said.

Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area.

Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in a room at the Howard Johnson’s Hotel located at 832 N. Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township. Officers then began a stakeout operation of the suspect’s hotel room.

While this investigation was ongoing, Officers were dispatched to another vehicle burglary in the same area. Officers developed information that the same suspect appeared to be responsible for this burglary. While canvassing the area, officers located another stolen vehicle on an adjacent street that had been reported stolen the night before from a nearby business. This business was located a short distance away from the Howard Johnsons Hotel.

Several hours later, the officers conducting the stakeout operation observed the suspect leaving his room at the Howard Johnson’s Hotel. Officers approached the suspect, and he immediately fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit through the adjacent wooded property, he was taken into custody without incident. Detectives continued the investigation, and the suspect was determined to be involved in this crime spree, police said. Stolen property from the vehicles and the burglarized residence was recovered. The suspect, Tyree Taylor, 25 of Camden was charged with burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

He was being held in the Camden County Detention Facility.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said on Monday, Oct. 31, “The efforts of these Gloucester Township Police Officers ended his crime spree and led to the recovery of the victim’s property. It was an example of great police work.”

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Marlene S
4d ago

Finally one down and many others to go. I encourage everyone living in the Blackwood area to continue sharing these images to catch them all. Blackwood has been generally a great place to live. Lets works towards keeping it great. Thanks to the hard work of the Blues @camdencountypolice

Reply
5
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Shoplifting Ring Busted On Jersey Shore

Police in Ocean County said they broke up a shoplifting ring from Baltimore, MD, with the arrest of four suspects. Outlets in Jackson Township had been a target for professional shoplifting rings, police said. Identifying this problem, the agency set up daily proactive details consisting of plain clothes patrol officers...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting

A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said. The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Captured In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

UPDATE: A fugitive in a South Jersey shooting has been captured.A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Cumberland County, authorities said.At 4:24 p.m. Millville police responded to the 400 block of North 4th Street, Millville for a reported gunshot victim.Police …
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Clears Kennett High School

Students were sent home early from a Chester County high school Thursday, Nov. 3 after administrators received a bomb threat, according to authorities. Kennett High School in Kennett Square Township received the warning at about 9:30 a.m., officials said. School staff evacuated students while township and county police swept the building with K9 units, they added.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA

A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
397K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy