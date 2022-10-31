Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said.

Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area.

Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in a room at the Howard Johnson’s Hotel located at 832 N. Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township. Officers then began a stakeout operation of the suspect’s hotel room.

While this investigation was ongoing, Officers were dispatched to another vehicle burglary in the same area. Officers developed information that the same suspect appeared to be responsible for this burglary. While canvassing the area, officers located another stolen vehicle on an adjacent street that had been reported stolen the night before from a nearby business. This business was located a short distance away from the Howard Johnsons Hotel.

Several hours later, the officers conducting the stakeout operation observed the suspect leaving his room at the Howard Johnson’s Hotel. Officers approached the suspect, and he immediately fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit through the adjacent wooded property, he was taken into custody without incident. Detectives continued the investigation, and the suspect was determined to be involved in this crime spree, police said. Stolen property from the vehicles and the burglarized residence was recovered. The suspect, Tyree Taylor, 25 of Camden was charged with burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

He was being held in the Camden County Detention Facility.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said on Monday, Oct. 31, “The efforts of these Gloucester Township Police Officers ended his crime spree and led to the recovery of the victim’s property. It was an example of great police work.”

