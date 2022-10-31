ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Fowl conversation at next Library Friends meeting in Loudonville

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
 4 days ago
“Raising Chickens: All You Need to Know and More” is the title of the program at the 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 meeting of the Friends of the Loudonville Library, to be held on the library’s lower level.

Steve Hughes of rural Loudonville, a former agricultural educator at Penn State University, will lead the talk about chickens. He’ll go over the history of chickens as well as the experience he has had raising chickens, pheasants and turkeys.

In addition to dairy and poultry farming and selling feed, Hughes has conducted classes on raising poultry as part of his sustainable agriculture education position at Penn State.

This and all Friends of the Library programs are open to the public.

